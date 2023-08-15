Dangerous Record Broken at Walt Disney World

In the latest Walt Disney World update, we saw a dangerous record broken at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, bringing in millions of Guests each and every year. From EPCOT and Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there’s no end to all of th incredible and magical experiences waiting for Guests at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, with Walt Disney World being located in what is essentially swamp land in Orlando, Florida, Guests need to be prepared for some absolutely brutal temperatures and frequent inclement weather.

This has been especially true over the last few weeks, with not just the state of Florida but the entire world hitting some intense temperatures. Orlando recently broke its own record for the hottest day ever. Between August 7 and August 13 is now the hottest week-long stretch on record for the entirety of the Orlando area.

Record keeping for temperatures in Florida date all the way back to 1892. The mean average temperature during this seven-day stretch was 89 degrees.

This period saw six days with a high temperature of 98 degrees or higher. As we reported earlier this month, Orlando, Florida, went under its first-ever Excessive Heat Warning after a notice was issued by the National Weather Service.

Walt Disney World also saw quite a bit of rain over the last few months, causing several issues to the Parks ranging from closed rides to burst pipes.

We encourage all Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as other areas like Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, and SeaWorld, to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun whenever possible.

Will you be visiting any of these theme park destinations anytime soon? How will you be bracing for the brutal heat?