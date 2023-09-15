Taylor Swift Officially World’s Biggest News Story

Taylor Swift has achieved a new level of fame, one nearly unique even among A-list pop stars: journalists are now being hired by major news outlets exclusively to report on her.

It is no secret that newspapers and websites have entire divisions dedicated to covering the entertainment industry. Everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the possibility that Disney is selling off its channels to Dwayne Johnson’s backlashes is reported on.

But Taylor Swift is not like other pop stars or movie stars. Her ongoing Eras Tour sells out shows and excites fans to the point that they literally cause an earthquake, while her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums break sales records for songs that have already been hits for years.

It should be no surprise, then, that Gannett, America’s largest newspaper chain, has put out job postings for journalists that will do nothing but cover Taylor Swift news all day, all the time.

In addition to a similar posting about Beyonce (Taylor Swift’s only real rival to the title of world’s most popular musician), Gannett is looking for a journalist who can sufficiently cover the Eras Tour and other TS items of note like her former romance with the 1975 singer Matty Healy, her friendship with Selena Gomez, and her maybe, possibly rivalry with Olivia Rodrigo.

Specifically, the Taylor Swift news reporter job posting reads, “Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms. Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. ”

The reporter would be assigned to USA Today (one of many news outlets owned by Gannet). It is something of an unprecedented move for a major newspaper chain to offer a position that is openly dedicated to a single individual, regardless of how famous they are.

But then again, Taylor Swift makes news in a way that nobody else does. We shouldn’t be surprised that even the news world has to bow to her.

Is Taylor Swift the most famous person in the world? Should an entire job be dedicated entirely to her doings? LEt us know in the comments below!