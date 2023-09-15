Dwayne Johnson Addresses Maui Fund Backlash

Dwayne Johnson has come under fire for his teaming up with Oprah for a fund that benefits the people of Hawaii during the wildfires that have ravaged the state, primarily affecting the region of Maui. Johnson and Winfrey donated millions of his money, but people flocked to social media to criticize the celebrities for being extraordinarily wealthy and asking for donations.

The wildfires in Maui caused catastrophic damage, and thousands of properties were destroyed, leaving many without businesses and homes. A total of 115 people lost their lives, and a reported 110 still missing. Tons of celebrities began to donate millions of dollars to benefit the people affected by these fires.

Dwayne Johnson posted to his Instagram page to state, “Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong. First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you.”

Jason Momoa also urged everyone to stay away from Maui as a place of tourism while the area rebuilds; he also mentioned that the citizens of Maui need essential resources instead.

While Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson donated a staggering $10 million to a Maui fund that would benefit the island’s people, despite the considerable sum, people began to criticize both stars for asking for donations when most people only make enough to get by. Johnson appeared on the Pat McAfee show, addressing the situation.

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Maui Fund Criticism

While on the Pat McAfee show, Dwayne Johnson spoke about the recent viral video of him and Oprah Winfrey revealing they would donate $10 million. Still, he also stated he understood why people got mad about asking for donations. According to Johnson:

“The People’s Fund for Maui is a fund we started. The idea was to create a fund for the people for these people who had been, it was the worst fires in US history in over a century. So many lives destoryed, the idea was let’s put this fund together, lets create a fund where the money will go directly into their hands. Right now, its the thing that people need.”

While this is undoubtedly a noble cause, it made perfect sense given that Johnson is of the Polynesian culture and constantly wants to promote strong “mana” (spirit). However, the internet instantly became upset with the pair.

The collective wealth of Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey is a reported $2.8 billion. Many people on social media began to question why two of the most wealthy celebrities were asking for funds from the public when their $10 million donation pales compared to their overall wealth. Many people indicated online that Winfrey owns property in Maui, and the money donated was for her financial benefit.

The internet backlash resulted in Johnson appearing on the Pat McAfee show and speaking his peace. Johnson added:

“I donated millions of dollars of my own money up front, and then the criticism came in. I got to tell you about the criticism. I totally get it and I completely understand. Money is not growing on trees and a lot of people out there are living paycheck to paycheck. I get it. I’ve been there, I’ve had seven bucks. I get why it made some people upset. I could have cummincated that message a lot better. What I should have said was ‘Alright guys we have this People’s Fund of Maui. Were all heatbroken and devastated. Millions of dollars I’m donating is gonna go directly into the people’s hands. I apprecaite all the love, support, and prayers, keep it coming.'”

Pat McAfee interjected, stating that many sports organizations throw up donation fund links during games. He also said it’s not for everyone to donate, but those who can, hopefully, will.

Despite the internet backlash caused by Dwayne Johnson and Oprah, he indicated that the vast sums of money he and those who have also donated will go directly to the victims of the Maui wildfires next week.

Johnson has always been a person who has given his time and money to those in need, and giving $5 million is certainly no small amount. However, asking people for donations, as he did, might not have been the best way to go about it.

