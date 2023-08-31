Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Pledge to Help Maui Fire Victims

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are two widely household names with varying connotations, some good, some bad, and some ugly. Yet this move to support those impacted by the Maui fires is more than lip service; it’s real action.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund

The fund launched by Dwayne Johnson and world-renowned philanthropist Oprah Winfrey puts its money where its mouth is. This kicked off with a $10 million donation to assist those rebuilding from the Maui wildfires.

According to the release by Oprah Winfrey, together with Dwayne Johnson, are making a people’s fund where the money goes directly to Maui residents impacted by the wildfires. To clarify, it’s the net proceeds of the fund being donated so that the total would be after tax or other cuts.

Dwayne Johnson Shows Pride and Passion for Resilience

Dwayne Johnson stated, during the release, that people saw catastrophic loss but also witnessed “the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui.”

In the same statement, Oprah noted that after talking to the victims of the Maui wildfires, the biggest concern is the “immense financial burden” of repairs. Thus, the duo provided a way for celebrities and individuals to help those who suffered from the wildfire.

Meaningful Sentiments from Celebrities

Naturally, not just Dwayne Johnson, the actor and wrestler, and Oprah Winfrey, an entertainer and philanthropist, have something to say about the Maui wildfire. The list extends to include:

Meghan Markle

Jennifer Lopez

Tina Fey

Kate Hudson

Michelle Obama

Amy Schumer

Joe Biden

Matthew McConaughey

Jason Momoa

The spirit of these statements is to acknowledge the suffering caused by the Maui wildfires. Per the new Peoples Fund, there is a way to help, even if it’s just spreading the word or sharing kindness daily.

Do you know anyone who’s been impacted by the Maui wildfires? Make your mark below and spread the word about the ways to help.