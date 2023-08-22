Dwayne Johnson Becomes Lead Actor in $4.8 Billion Franchise

Actor Dwayne Johnson has become one of the most popular and beloved stars in all of Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson hails from a family deeply rooted in wrestling; his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, Peter Maivia, were both accomplished wrestlers, shaping his career path significantly.

Initially gaining fame as a professional wrestler during the late 1990s and early 2000s in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), Johnson’s commanding presence, impressive physique, and adept mic skills quickly endeared him to fans. He rose to become one of the era’s most recognizable and successful wrestlers, becoming the WWE champion and forming a rivalry with the infamous Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the early 2000s, Dwayne Johnson smoothly transitioned from wrestling to acting, securing supporting roles in movies like The Mummy Returns (2001) and its spin-off, The Scorpion King (2002), which marked his inaugural lead role. Despite initial skepticism about his acting prowess, he swiftly established himself as a bankable Hollywood star, thanks to his magnetism, charm, and unwavering commitment.

Over time, The Rock’s acting career burgeoned, propelling him to become one of the industry’s highest-paid and most sought-after actors. His notable filmography includes the Fast & Furious franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Moana (2016), San Andreas (2015), and Central Intelligence (2016).

Known for his adaptability in roles ranging from action-packed to comedic, Johnson’s versatile acting abilities and ability to resonate with audiences have solidified his enduring popularity.

Recently, Johnson made the news by showing his massive support to SAG-AFTRA in the midst of the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Johnson gave the single-largest personal donation to the foundation in its history, and the president called the donation a “call to arms.”

“It is a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can,” SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance said. “If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody. If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to. Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike, when you stand for something — as the saying goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything — you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top and up front. So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’”

Despite The Rock and his projects currently being on hold, at least for the time being, that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming of what might be in the future.

Plano Informativo shared photos that we can see Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a poster that involves Dwayne Johnson taking over the role of the Terminator from Arnold Schwarzenegger alongside Tom Holland, interestingly enough. The photos came from Fan Artist Paul Chadwick, and are not a real movie poster.

¿Un remake de #Terminator? Este sería el nuevo elenco, según la Inteligencia Artificial Propuso a Dwayne Johnson como el T800, Tom Holland como John Connor y Jennifer Lawrence en el papel de Sarah Connor. Mostró cómo serían si estuvieran protagonizando su rol.#Espectáculos pic.twitter.com/oAAAiFicul — Plano Informativo (@Planoinforma) March 22, 2023

These images absolutely create an intriguing story, and the cast of characters– Johnson, Tom Holland, and Jennifer Lawrence– would be a fun trio to watch.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that fans have tried to line up Johnson for a major role in a blockbuster.

This past year, there were numerous photos that came forward in relation to Dwayne Johnson stepping into the lead-role for Pirates of the Caribbean in the place of Johnny Depp. After these photos, there were legitimate reports that Johnson could be a front leader for the job if Disney elected to move forward.

Talks began to dwindle, however, as backlash from fans picked up. At this point, Disney has not officially announced if it will replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, but it’s easy to see why Johnson would be a candidate for the company if it did choose to go in a different direction.

Of course, Johnson is already working with Disney on a live-action Moana film— as soon as the strikes come to an end, that is– and he’ll reprise his role as Maui and serve as an Executive Producer. We’ll have to wait and see if there are any other projects that we might see the actor take on with the company.

