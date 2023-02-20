More Reports Indicate Dwayne Johnson’s Involvement In ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

More reports are now coming forward about Dwayne Johnson’s potential involvment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time, amassing an impressive $4.5 billion worldwide.

In total, there have been five films made in the franchise, all of which starred Johnny Depp playing the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow. These include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

But, Disney has not been very forthcoming about its plan moving forward with the franchise.

POTC Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that there were two scripts that the company had developed for the sixth installment. One starred Margot Robbie as the lead role, and the other has been kept as a mystery. The one with Robbie had reportedly been put on the back-burner and there are numerous reports about what the second script could entail.

Is Dwayne Johnson joining the Pirates of the Caribbean cast?

Of course, one longstanding rumor surounding the franchise is that iconic actor Dwayne Johnson could join the cast, essentially serving as the replacement to Johnny Depp.

Recently, more reports have come forward explaining that Johnson is a serious candidate for the role, but nothing has been confirmed by Disney or the actor himself. As a matter of fact, both parties have kept a tight seal on the matter.

While a charismatic personality like The Rock would be fun to see in a POTC film, it’s a role that he’d likely tread carefully with. Everyone knows that there has been plenty of outrage surrounding the film and Disney’s reported plans that it would move forward without the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

Warner Bros. already saw a major box office flop when it attempted to replace Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts. Would Disney, and Dwayne Johnson for that matter, want to risk it?

There have been numerous rumors that Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) and Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) could reprise their roles in the sixth Pirates film, but nothing has been confirmed, and it seems we could be looking at some major time before anything is confirmed.

