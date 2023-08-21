‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Speaks Out, Reveals Johnny Depp Return

A Pirates of the Caribbean star recently shared the latest updates on a potential Johnny Depp return to the franchise.

Depp’s career began in the early 1980s with small roles in television series and films. However, it was his collaboration with director Tim Burton in the 1990s that truly launched him into stardom. His unique and often quirky performances in movies like Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999) showcased his versatility and willingness to take on unconventional roles.

In 2003, Depp took on what would become one of his most iconic roles: Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Initially, Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow, a swashbuckling pirate with a quirky demeanor and distinctive mannerisms, was met with skepticism.

However, his performance quickly won over audiences and critics alike, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film’s unexpected success led to multiple sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has become an iconic and enduring part of popular culture.

Beyond his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Johnny Depp has taken on a wide range of roles, often collaborating with acclaimed directors. He’s known for his performances in films such as Finding Neverland (2004), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, Alice in Wonderland (2010), Black Mass (2015), and the Fantastic Beasts series, where he played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald before he was eventually replaced by Mads Mikkelsen due to ongoing controversies with ex-wife Amber Heard.

As the controversies and defamation trial with Amber Heard have begun to settle down– with the actress recently paying Johnny Depp $1 million in settlement that he promised to charity– many fans have wondered if he might be on the right track back to The Walt Disney Company.

Though Depp and Disney have had their disagreements– including many arguments that took place while they worked together– the fanbase at large has called for the two to reunite or discontinue the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise altogether.

A former Pirates of the Caribbean star recently spoke out, and fans likely aren’t going to be happy with his prediction on the matter. Vince Lozano recently spoke with Movieweb on his time working on Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and the franchise in general.

“Hanging out with [other] pirates, telling stories, building some camaraderie, making jokes on each other of course. Hanging out with Geoffrey Rush, talking about acting, life; same thing with Johnny Depp. Asking him, ‘How did you come up with this character? ‘He would tell me stories about how he did it, jumping into a pool, coming out cold and thinking about how British musician Keith Richards moved his body. Johnny is one of the best people you’ll ever meet.”

However, when asked about the prospect of Depp returning to the franchise, he did not give a positive outlook.

“I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don’t think it’s going to happen, I’m hearing a lot of stories out there. The audience is there though. I do a lot of pirate conventions and there’s such a big subculture of people that dress up like pirates, and they love Johnny.”

Lozano played Jacoby in the film.

Though there remains hope that Disney might bring Captain Jack Sparrow back, in the company has shared that it remains “noncommittal” on Johnny Depp at this time, and they have moved forward with two scripts, neither of which involve Depp. Though this could be changed, only time will tell for us to know what truly will unfold.

