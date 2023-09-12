Dwayne Johnson Officially Axed From Company

The latest developments for Dwayne Johnson haven’t necessarily been kind.

Dwayne Johnson made his acting debut in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns and reprised his role as the Scorpion King in the spinoff film The Scorpion King (2002). While these early roles didn’t necessarily garner critical acclaim, they established him as an action star.

He went on to appear in various action-packed films, including Walking Tall (2004) and Doom (2005). However, it was his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious film franchise that truly catapulted him to global stardom. Johnson’s charismatic portrayal of the tough, no-nonsense federal agent brought fresh energy to the series and endeared him to audiences worldwide. He appeared in multiple Fast & Furious films, starting with Fast Five (2011).

In addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, the former WWE champion has taken on a wide range of roles in various genres. Some of his notable films include Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Pain & Gain (2013), Hercules (2014), San Andreas (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), Moana (2016), Jungle Cruise (2021), and Black Adam (2022). Dwayne Johnson’s career has not been limited to the big screen. He has also ventured into television, hosting the popular reality competition show The Titan Games and producing hit series like Ballers.

He’s known for his impressive work ethic and dedication to his roles, often undergoing intense physical transformations for his characters. His ability to seamlessly transition between action, comedy, and drama has endeared him to a wide range of audiences. Johnson has consistently been one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood, with many of his films achieving substantial box office success. He’s known for his ability to draw audiences to theaters and is often regarded as a box office powerhouse.

Because of his box office success and ability to bring many different characters alive, it should come as no surprise that Johnson has many contracts in place with different studios and companies. However, amid ongoing strikes in Hollywood, it seems he has been axed from one of those deals, at least for the time being.

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, significant developments have emerged in the entertainment industry. Notably, Warner Bros Television (WBTV) recently made headlines by suspending overall deals with several prolific creators, including Greg Berlanti Productions, Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, John Wells’ Productions, Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International, JJ Abrams’s Bad Robot, and Chuck Lorre’s Chuck Lorre Productions.

Adding to this trend, NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group, encompassing entities like Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Pictures, and other divisions, has also taken the step of suspending contracts with various film and television partners. Among those affected are Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks, along with several other deals, reports from Bleeding Cool say.

In this landscape of shifting industry dynamics, it’s worth noting the suspension of agreements involving Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, renowned for his multifaceted career as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, has played a pivotal role in the entertainment world. His production company, Seven Bucks Productions, has been instrumental in bringing a diverse range of projects to the screen.

Though it’s expected that Johnson’s contract will resume once the strikes have come to an end, there are no guarantees.

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Maui in a live-action version of Moana with Disney. In addition, you can see him in Netflix’s Red One later this Holiday season. Other than these two projects– as well as the Fast & Furious franchise— nothing else has been confirmed for Dwayne Johnson’s future at this time.

