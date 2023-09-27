Travis Kelce Responds to Taylor Swift Breaking the Internet, “That Was Pretty Ballsy”

The world was captivated by the fact that Taylor Swift showed up at an NFL game to support her now-confirmed boyfriend, Travis Kelce. While on his podcast, the star Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs finally responded to the entirety of the coverage of the event, calling Swift “pretty ballsy.”

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

The amount of public attention Swift gets on any given day is astounding. When the hugely famous singer announced that her Eras Tour would be showcased in a full-length feature film, presales skyrocketed to over $65 million in the first day alone. The film would end up outpacing presales for huge titles like Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($60 million) and DC’s The Batman ($40 million).

The Taylor Swift effect is certainly true, and it caused a ripple effect for the game of professional football that has never been seen. Her appearance at the Sunday Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game resulted in a massive spike in viewership. Some 24.3 million viewers leaped to TV screens to catch Swift in all red supporting Travis Kelce.

Kelce also saw the effect cause great leaps in his own exposure, as he garnered over 300,000 followers across his social media channels and a whopping 400% increase in his jersey sales since it was revealed that he is in a romantic relationship with the singer. Kelce has finally responded to the madness on his podcast, saying Swift is quite brave for attending the game.

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift “Ballsy”

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce host the New Heights Podcast, where they recap their games as both play in the NFL. Kelce plays for the Cheifs, and his brother plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both players experienced big wins in their respective wins, and they recapped this respective team’s wins. However, they clearly had to mention the proverbial elephant in the room, Taylor Swift, who appeared to support Travis.

Jason first chimes in, stating, “If anyone saw the scene that was created at Arrowhead [Chief’s stadium]..what is your life like right now?”

Travis quickly responds, “I’m on a rollercoaster right now.” Travis is an already famous NFL player who is a Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl-caliber player. Still, he is now dealing with becoming ultra-famous for being associated with Taylor Swift. Travis gets into the whole situation, including his house being bombarded by paparazzi.

According to Travis, “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy.” Jason also stated how social media and the internet “broke” from her appearance, which is an understatement. The internet all but imploded showcasing Taylor Swift celebrating Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown in the game. She embraced Kelce’s brother’s mom, Donna, which Travis appreciated greatly. He added:

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family,” Travis Kelce added. “She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.”

Donna Kelce is a celebrity in her own right, as she constantly shows up with a dual Kelce jersey with half Eagles and half Chiefs to support her professional football sons. Donna, Jason, and Travis also have an adorable commercial supporting Campbell’s Chunk Soup, which you can see here.

It sounds like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be an item for quite some time, even more so because she was a hit amongst the family and friends in the suite. Though Travis experiencing more attention certainly isn’t terrible, unless it’s him being bombarded by paparazzi. But that is just the effect of Taylor Swift taking hold.

