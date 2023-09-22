Britney Spears Film Release Faces Off with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The cultural impact of the 90s and early 2000s has hit a resurgence. This era has not only captivated a nostalgia-loving Millennial generation for decades, but Generation Z has become smitten with the look of this time, too. The craving to return to the simpler times of bucket hats, Fila shoes, and boy bands is at an all-time high. Recently, Netflix’s megahit Wednesday was a successful reimagining of the 90s classic film. Now, NSYNC has finally reunited to perform new music for an upcoming blockbuster. The nostalgia train is at full steam as Britney Spears has returned with her classic film.

Britney Spears’ feature debut in the fan-favorite Crossroads from 2002 will be rereleased in theaters next month. The Queen of Pop’s first film will coincide with the launch of her new tell-all memoir, “The Woman in Me.” This will be the long-awaited book that will examine Britney’s highly publicized battle to terminate her father’s 13-year conservatorship over her.

Crossroads centered around three childhood friends who rekindled their friendship while traveling cross-country. The concept of the movie was created by Britney herself. It was written by the up-and-coming Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton). The movie was comprised of an ensemble cast that not only featured Spears but a young Zoe Saldaña,Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black), as well as Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd.

It was made by MTV Films and Paramount Pictures as they wanted to capitalize on the popularity of Spears, who was at the apex of her music career. The movie would go on to be a box office success as it grossed around $61 million overall ($104 million today) for a $12 million budget. Despite it receiving mediocre reviews as a by-the-books coming-of-age teen dramedy, Spears was celebrated for her convincing performance.

The rerelease is labeled as a fan event that will feature bonus sing-alongs to two of Britney Spears’ songs from the movie, which were not in the original. RCA Records is also premiering “Crossroads: Special Edition.” This will be a revised soundtrack that contains three new remixes — “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” the Snakehips Remix, “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” the Frank Walker Remix and “Overprotected” the Richi Lopez Remix. This exclusive theatrical rerelease will also include merchandise opportunities.

This fan event’s main obstacle is that it will launch two weeks after the highly-anticipated concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It will be a condensed version of Swift’s current music tour, but guarantees to deliver the full concert experience. The film has already projected to gross $100 – $125 million on its opening weekend alone. Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records are hoping that same demographic will come to the Crossroads special presentation as well.

Tickets for Crossroads will be available starting on September 28, 2023, while the rerelease is set to hit theaters October 23 and 25, 2023. Gallery Books will premiere Britney’s book, “The Woman in Me” on October 24, 2023.

Do you think Britney will be able to compete with Taylor? Or will they attract the same fanbase?