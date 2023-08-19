NSYNC Is Reuniting for DreamWorks Animation Sequel

Before BTS, Before One Direction, but after New Kids on the Block, there was the mega-hit boy band, NSYNC. They consisted of band members — JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and the soon-to-be legendary artist, Justin Timberlake. They rose to fame in 1995 with hits like, “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and “Bye Bye Bye.” The top-selling group has been disbanded since 2004, but a source claims that the iconic boy band will reunite for one of DreamWorks biggest movie franchises.

NSYNC has only reunited to perform in public once in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for a reunion tour. Other famous boy bands of the era have reunited to do international tours in recent years such the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees, but the aforementioned group has remained silent.

A source with Entertainment Tonight has claimed that the quintet will finally come together with a new song no less for the third installment of the Trolls franchise. NSYNC’s comeback for this film is unsurprising considering Justin Timberlake has starred as the voice of the disgruntled troll, Branch, for the massively successive series.

The new movie is titled, Trolls Band Together, which will center around its two main characters Branch and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) as they finally adjust to their romantic relationship. Branch’s past will return to haunt him when Poppy discovers that he was once a bright-eyed singer in a troll boyband called ‘BroZone’ (Perfect name). The other members were his brothers who have not spoken to each other in years after a mysterious falling out.

There has been no official confirmation from any of the band members or DreamWorks Animation. It would be a clever tie-in to the popular musical franchise considering part of their allure is covering Top-40 song hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Nearly every millennial will be standing by with bated breath as this once classic alliance could be one of the biggest nostalgic moments this decade.

Trolls Band Together is slated for a November 17, 2023 release.