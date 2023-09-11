‘Deadpool 3’ Director Confirms Casting Rumors

After months of speculation and rumors, Deadpool 3 (2024) director Shawn Levy has finally spoken out and confirmed that some of the rumors circulating are actually true.

Of all the Marvel franchises to move from 20th Century Fox to Marvel Studios, fans seem to be most excited about Deadpool 3. Not only does it bring back Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, but it finally reunites Deadpool with one of his most popular comic book co-stars: Wolverine. And who better to play him than the iconic Hugh Jackman?

Many other fan-favorite characters also return from the first two movies, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Rob Delaney as Peter. However, the real news has been about everyone rumored to be in the cast as a minor character or cameo.

There’s Well Over One Hundred ‘Deadpool 3’ Casting Rumors

While everyone was excited over the announcement of Hugh Jackman returning as the iconic Wolverine, most of the rumors and speculation of Deadpool 3 have been circulating around cameos and more minor roles. With Jackman coming back, many people believe that former X-Men cast members will be returning, including Ian McKellen as Magneto, Halle Berry as Storm, and Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth.

Then there are all the other characters rumored to come from across the MCU. There’s Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) from Loki (2021-present), Daredevil (Ben Affleck) and Elektra (Jennifer Garner) from Daredevil (2003), Human Torch (Chris Evans) from Fantastic Four (2005), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) from WandaVision (2021).

Finally, there are all the new actors playing characters we haven’t seen before. Insiders think we’ll be seeing Taylor Swift playing Dazzler, Channing Tatum as Gambit, multiple variations of Wolverine played by Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton, and even Jim Carrey as MODOK, even though we’ve already seen MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

And that’s not even half of the rumors going around! The list of potential characters is astounding, with over one hundred ideas for actors and characters. Naturally, director Shawn Levy has seen and heard them all. And in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed that some of them are true.

Director Shawn Levy Thinks the Rumors Are “Fabulous”

While doing press for his upcoming Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See (2023), Shawn Levy was asked about returning to Wolverine’s traditional suit and what he thought about the casting rumors surrounding Deadpool 3. In response to the rumors, the director had a simple answer: he loved it.

“I’d rather not weigh in on that, but I’ll say this,” he teased. “The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I’ll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t.”

So, although he didn’t directly confirm which rumor was true, it’s even more enticing to hear that fans and insiders have nailed some of the speculation. Hopefully, this means we’ll finally get the Howard the Duck and Beverly Switzler (Lea Thompson) that fans have been clamoring for since never.

Who would you like to see make a cameo in Deadpool 3?