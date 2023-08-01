‘Deadpool 3’ Star Confesses They Do Not Get The MCU

Despite being on hiatus due to the Actors strike, Deadpool 3 has been one of, if not thee most-anticipated movies for the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). MCU’s Phases 4 and 5 have been a rollercoaster of quality storytelling versus action-driven mediocrity. For every Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), there has been projects like Thor: Love & Thunder (2022). Aside from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023), every current Phase 5 entry has left many fans underwhelmed. Phase 5’s redemption seemed to be renewed, however, when leaked photos from Deadpool 3 showed Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dressed as comic-accurate versions of Wolverine and the Merc with the Mouth. Now, it has been revealed that Emma Corrin (The Crown) will be joining the duo, but divulged they are “no Marvel person” and that they didn’t “know what [Deadpool] is about.”

The third installment in the billion dollar franchise will be directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) who pursued Corrin based off their stage performance in “Orlando” last year. He set up a clandestine meeting with the Emmy-nominated actor to discuss a potential role. Corrin stated that they had no clue what the story was about and would need a crash course on the MCU because it baffled them.

Emma Corrin confessed that they are not a “Marvel person,” who has only seen Spider-Man and Black Panther. They informed Levy that if they were going to take on the role that they would need to be debriefed on the entire universe. Corrin continued that their cluelessness was not meant to undervalue why this world means so much to fans. They expressed that they are lucky to be a part of the project and know that it is a phenomenon. The British thespian finished with the revelation that they would be playing the main antagonist of the movie.

POTENTIAL SPOILER AHEAD!

While Corrin’s role, nor the plot details have not been revealed, fans have speculated that the story will center around the celebrated Elsewhere series, “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.” This version of Wade Wilson goes mad and wants to kill the creators of the Marvel Universe to finally break free from his constrained comic-paneled world. This fan theory was reinforced when leaked set photos showed a massive, ruined 20th Century Fox logo in the ground. Marvel fans have speculated that the Marvel Universe Deadpool plans to destroy is the formerly Fox-owned Marvel-verse that featured heroes, such as X-Men, Electra, The Fantastic Four, and Ghost Rider.

Deadpool 3 has not changed its release date and is slated for a May 3, 2024 opening.

What do you think of Corrin’s comments? What villain do you think they will play?