Paul Rudd’s ‘Ant-Man’ Reveals Disturbing Problem

Ant-Man’s future in the MCU might not be what fans expect after Paul Rudd‘s new book details one disturbing problem with the super hero.

After years of seeing different super heroes, the MCU has done a great job of showing different kids of abilities. Instead of seeing heroes with just super speed or strength, each hero has been wildly different, and a lot of that goes to the writers for Marvel who created the heroes. Thankfully, Kevin Feige kept on building the franchise with fun stories for the Avengers which has led fans to the Multiverse where sometimes, fans can see more than one version of a single super hero.

For Ant-Man, the hero has gone through quite a journey. At first, he was nobody. He stumbled into Hank Pym and was able to use his technology to help save people, but that didn’t mean he started off as an Avenger. At first, he fought Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and a few years later, ended up helping Captain America (Chris Evans) stop Iron Man so Steve could save Bucky.

Then, Ant-Man helped the Avengers time travel back in time to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin), and while the Avengers were able to go back and stop the Mad Titan safely, Ant-Man wasn’t done facing big villains. In his recent movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) faced Kang the Conqueror, who definitely showed Scott Lang why the villain is the new big bad of the Multiverse Saga.

In that movie, Scott has a new book that he wrote, and funny enough, that book does contain some new information about the super hero that helps MCU fans understand one thing that Ant-Man has to watch out for.

According to the novel Look Out For The Little Guy! Scott Lang can’t stay large for too long because it actually hurts his nervous system Scott Lang describes the feeling to be bad for his health:

"But seriously, from what I've experienced, self-enlargement is something any user of the Ant-Man or Wasp suit needs to be really careful with. For a variety of reasons, it takes a big toll on the human body. Or at least mine. For one thing, going big puts a strain on my nervous system. So if my size hits a certain threshold, I start to see things, like, specifically, the ground coming toward me, Fast!"

Ant-Man is not your typical super hero, but he ends up sometimes getting bigger more than he is getting tiny, which is something fans don’t expect. Ant-Man’s more iconic scenes are when he is enormous, but with Scott Lang getting older, this could be Marvel setting up how Ant-Man scenes as a colossal hero could end up really hurting Scott later on.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Ant-Man after his last movie because fans know that Kang is coming, and it feels like the Avengers are going to end up needing Scott’s help after all in Avengers: Kang Dynasty because that’s when the Council of Kangs are coming after the main timeline.

Do you think Ant-Man will have a huge role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!