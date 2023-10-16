Disney Brings Back the Seven Dwarfs After Abandoning Them in ‘Snow White’ Scandal

Today, on The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year birthday, they have finally brought back the iconic character(s) that so many nostalgic fans have been writhing over after they were cut from their very own storyline.

In 2023, the Walt Disney Company marks 100 years since its creation. What was then just an animation studio opened on October 16, 1923, as the Disney Brothers Studio, run by the one and only Walt Disney and his brother, Roy O. Disney.

Disneyland Resort will kicked off the celebrations for the centennial of The Walt Disney Company on January 27. The California theme park has been packed with extra magic and pixie dust, bringing unique dining and merchandise offerings, platinum-infused decorations, a whole makeover for Sleeping Beauty Castle, new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and their friends, two brand-new nighttime spectaculars, and even the opening of the latest Disneyland attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The Disney100 celebrations are also taking place at the Disney parks worldwide, such as Disneyland Paris, and at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.

Today, with the celebrations taking over the Disney parks, we saw massive crowds dominate. DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared the crowds at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios park, which were intense.

🪄 Both parks are pretty chaotic at the moment as many Guests start queuing up for the #Disney100 selfie spot on Castle Stage or meet and greet in Production Courtyard, both starting at 1:45pm. pic.twitter.com/gYm4ar2vNM — DLP Report (@DLPReport) October 16, 2023

There were also special parades as well as new signage in front of Cinderella Castle.

On top of the in-park celebrations, Disney+ and ABC shared in the fun with Once Upon a Studio, Disney’s newest short, debuting!

Disney has plenty of characters to work with, as the first film from the celebration animation company was released in 1923. Though Mickey Mouse would become the central figure, he would be joined by many of the Princesses who are beloved by all. From Cinderella to Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, all character will come together in some way during this epic short film.

Celebrating 100 years as a company is no small feat, especially with the fantastic films produced during the last century. That’s not to mention Pixar’s amazing and heartfelt addition, which has brought iconic films like Toy Story (1995), Up (2009), and Zootopia (2016).

To celebrate this milestone and remind everyone of the magical characters in our childhoods, Disney will release the Once Upon A Studio short film as part of its 100th-anniversary extravaganza on ABC.

For those who watched the trailer, and do not want major spoilers, you likely know that the trailer opens with Tinkerbell floating about and arriving at a picture where we see the classic version of Mickey and Minnie Mouse hopping out to start the fun. They are set to take a group picture and immediately being joined by Bambi, Thumper, and Flower from Bambi (1942). Peter Pan also flies into the frame with Wendy, John, and Michael.

The trailer then pivots to one of the more contemporary characters as Disney Princess Moana arrives soaking wet. Flounder hilariously drops into her arms and begs for water. While Moana runs off, we see Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather from Sleeping Beauty (1959) changing the iconic Fantasia Mickey hat from Disney Studios into their favorite colors.

The trailer offers quick shots with Cruella De Vil, Hades, Sleeping Beauty, the Huntsman, Anna, Elsa, a frozen Hans, and so many more. To remind everyone of the years of the hilarious Goofy antics, his iconic laugh is heard while attempting to climb a ladder to take a group shot of the massive amount of characters.

Some 400 characters will be shown in this short film, which is a small number considering Disney has produced animated films for 100 years.

All of which we finally saw come to life today!

Created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Once Upon a Studio combines live-action, traditional, and CGI animation. The film has been described as a “love letter” to the company’s flagship animation studio. Several key animators and voice talent returned to the studio to recreate their respective characters accurately.

Once Upon a Studio takes us through the entire animated world of Disney, even bringing back iconic characters and voices like Robbin Williams in Aladdin as the Genie.

One character that was certainly a sight for sore eyes was Grumpy, who has his own spotlight moment!

The Seven Dwarfs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) have been quite shunned from Disney as of late, after the characters were ex-communicated from the live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, and directed by Marc Webb.

The film will debut in 2024, but in a way that we do not remember it. The Seven Dwarfs characters: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey, were removed from the film in replacement of seven “magical creatures”. Many were and continue to be verbally upset by this decision as it entirely removed a massive plot line, and very important characters from the film.

On top of the loss of the Seven Dwarfs, we have also lost the role of Prince Charming, and Snow White no longer dreams of true love and fairytales, but rather strives to be a leader. Many have critiszed Disney for entirely altering the original film — especially since it is Walt’s first full length feautre animated movie, the same year of the 100th celebration.

Lucky for those who love the classic animation, we are not only able to see Grumpy, but also Snow White. It seems that by adding in the Grumpy spotlight moment, Disney is giving their fans exactly what they feel they have been missing.

At the moment, there are rumors that Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Beetlejuice 2) will replace Zegler due to the negative press she has caused, however, that is not confirmed.

Did you watch Once Upon a Studio? Did you enjoy the short film?