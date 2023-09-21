‘Once Upon a Studio’ Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With Every Iconic Character

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary, which has led to plenty of celebrations at the parks, exclusive merch, and an anniversary special being aired on ABC. To celebrate 100 years of animation, the company will also release the Once Upon A Studio short film that reunites the most iconic characters from the animated films.

Disney has plenty of characters to work with, as the first film from the celebration animation company was released in 1923. Though Mickey Mouse would become the central figure, he would be joined by many of the Princesses who are beloved by all. From Cinderella to Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, they will all come together in some way during this epic short film.

Celebrating 100 years as a company is no small feat, especially with the fantastic films produced during the last century. That’s not to mention Pixar’s amazing and heartfelt addition, which has brought iconic films like Toy Story (1995), Up (2009), and Zootopia (2016).

To celebrate this milestone and remind everyone of the magical characters in our childhoods, Disney will release the Once Upon A Studio short film as part of its 100th-anniversary extravaganza on ABC. Disney Animation has also released the short film trailer, which will surely be a trip down memory lane for everyone.

Disney Releases ‘Once Upon A Studio’ Trailer

100 years of stories. 100 years of magic. Once Upon A Studio, a new Original short film, premieres on ABC during “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!” on October 15 at 8/7c.

The trailer opens with Tinkerbell floating about and arriving at a picture where we see the classic version of Mickey and Minnie Mouse hopping out to start the fun. They are set to take a group picture and immediately being joined by Bambi, Thumper, and Flower from Bambi (1942). Peter Pan also flies into the frame with Wendy, John, and Michael.

The trailer then pivots to one of the more contemporary characters as Disney Princess Moana arrives soaking wet. Flounder hilariously drops into her arms and begs for water. While Moana runs off, we see Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather from Sleeping Beauty (1959) changing the iconic Fantasia Mickey hat from Disney Studios into their favorite colors.

The trailer offers quick shots with Cruella De Vil, Hades, Sleeping Beauty, the Huntsman, Anna, Elsa, a frozen Hans, and so many more. To remind everyone of the years of the hilarious Goofy antics, his iconic laugh is heard while attempting to climb a ladder to take a group shot of the massive amount of characters.

Some 400 characters will be shown in this short film, which is a small number considering Disney has produced animated films for 100 years. However, the trailer is fantastic; we cannot wait to see this special.

Once Upon A Studio will air on ABC at 8/7 CST. We imagine the special will also be added to Disney+, though that has not yet been confirmed. Either way, this short film has the makings to be one of the best shorts the legendary animation company has ever produced.

What do you think of the new Disney 100-year celebration short film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!