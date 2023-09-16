Test Your Disney Knowledge! Episode 32 of Disney 100 Jeopardy

Are you ready to test your Disney knowledge with the ultimate Disney trivia show? Episode 32 of Disney 100 Jeopardy is here with 26 brand-new clues across five different categories! In this week’s edition, you’ll be quizzed on the following five categories:

Songs in Reverse:

Disney has some of the most recognizable songs in the world, but can you identify them when they’re played backward? Each snippet will be played twice before you must provide your answer.

101 Dalmatians:

A true Disney classic. From Cruella De Vil to the nostalgic animation of yesteryear, 101 Dalmatians stands the test of time. Five clues will determine how well you remember the 1961 movie.

Once Upon a Time:

The hit ABC show ran for seven seasons, bringing some of your favorite Disney characters to life in a brand-new way.

Out with the Old:

Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion. Several Walt Disney World attractions were built on open land, but what about all the rides of yesteryear that got replaced with something new? Out with the Old will see how well you remember attractions that bit the dust.

Initials and Abbreviations:

TWDC stands for The Walt Disney Company, but there are a number of abbreviations found within the house of mouse. You’ll have to identify what each one stands for. New episodes of Disney 100 Jeopardy are released every weekend with five news categories. Check out our list of previously played categories below, and then let us know if there’s anything you’d like to see in future episodes. You can revisit old episodes at any time by going to the playlist on YouTube. Best of luck!

Category History:

Episode 1: Princes, Mountains, C-G-I, Adventure, Hotels

Episode 2: Trains, Name That Pirate, California, No Longer with Us, Omg Shoes

Episode 3: World Showcase, Disney on Broadway, Woof, Cruisin’, While You Wait

Episode 4: Tangled, The Boss, Tomorrowland, Look New Toys, Tasty

Episode 5: Villains, I’m On a Boat Ride, Mic, Key, Mouse

Episode 6: Frozen 2, Opening Night, Internationals, Disney Channel, MGM Studios

Episode 7: Disney Snacks, Song Winners, Pix, ‘R’ Rides, Aladdin(s)

Episode 8: The Little Mermaid, Box Office Blunders, Downtown Disney Springs, Live-action Remakes, Don’t Forget Your Glasses

Episode 9: Disney Lyrics, Dragons, Pixar Quotes, Space, Opening Castles

Episode 10: Disneyland History, Princesses as Kids, Disney Ducks, High School Musical, Non-animal Sidekicks

Episode 11: Voices, Disney Plus, California Adventure, Sleeping Beauty, The Disney Afternoon

Episode 12: Acquired IPs, Touchstone, Zootopia, Haunted Mansion, Film Scores

Episode 13: DCOM Taglines, Star Wars Debuts, Disney Seas, Coco, Monorail

Episode 14: The Muppets, Mother’s Day, Pixar Shorts, Songs During Credits, I’m Trash

Episode 15: Disney Cats, Safety Spiels, Star-lord, Pals with a Prince, Dinos

Episode 16: Who Said That, Villain Sidekicks, Rabbits, Alan Menken, Transportation

Episode 17: Outfits, Kingdom Hearts, Splash Mountain, Food, Rhyme Time

Episode 18: Lion King, Before and After, Captain Jack, Voices 2, Horses

Episode 19: Cruella, Dads, CM Outfits, Celebrity Casts, Spider-Men

Episode 20: Face Mash, Experiments, Princess & the Frog, Cars, MCU Villains, Siblings, Live-Action Originals, Directors, Star Wars Vehicles, 1-2-3 Parks

Episode 21: Before & After 2, Beauty & the Beast, Disney Channel Themes, Tower of Terror, Hidden Mickeys

Episode 22: Avatar, Rhyme Time 2, Moana, Before the Song, EPCOY

Episode 23: Last Lines, Moana, Phineas & Ferb, Taking your Place, The 70’s

Episode 24: Barbie in Toy Story, Sports Movies, Winnie the Pooh, This is the story of how I died, Park Castles

Episode 25: Lilo & Stitch, Enchanted, Animal Kingdom, Tail Spin, GHOSTS

Episode 26: Enchanted, Parades, 80s, Big Hero 6, Food Screenshots

Episode 27: Tarzan, That Song looks Familiar, Title or Name, Water Parks, Old School Disney

Episode 28: Frozen, Houses, Gravity Falls, Animatronics, Alan Tudyk

Episode 29: Force Awakens, MCU Shows, The Incredibles, Gang Green, Fake Company – Real Ride

Episode 30 (Part 1): Monsters INC, Video Games, Face Mash 2, I’m Trash 2, Anagrams Episode 30 (Part 2): Before & After 3, Disney Labor, Fantasmic, Dynamic Duos, Silent Songs

Episode 31: Nightmare, Fairies, Jim Cummings, Name that Track, VHS Sequels