Jenna Ortega “Excited to Replace Rachel Zegler” in Disney’s ‘Snow White’

Is Disney waving goodbye to their latest princess?

In the past, Disney has been known to remove actors from their franchises if bad publicity was at hand; now, reports are claiming that they have done this with their upcoming Snow White live-action film following the large amounts of scandal and drama that the film is undergoing before a trailer has even been released.

If you have been following the live-action Snow White drama as of late, you know that many Disney fans are not too happy with the lead actor Rachel Zegler who has shown a lot of hatred towards the original storyline of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The film that kicked off Walt Disney’s entry into the world of feature films in 1937 has remained beloved for years, so when Disney announced that they would be making a live-action of the first ever Disney princess, many were excited.

Disney cast Latina actress Rachel Zegler in the role, and although her ethnicity did cause a little backlash considering Snow White’s skin is meant to be “as white as Snow”, many were happy with the casting choice as Zegler had recently shared her singing chops as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Since then, things have taken a dark turn.

Starting nearly a decade ago, The Walt Disney Company embarked on a mission to remake all of its classic animated films, giving them a live-action spin. We’ve seen countless classic Disney films get remade, some with stunning visual effects and upgrades, like The Lion King (2019), The Jungle Book (2016), and Cinderella (2015), to name a few. Peter Pan & Wendy, the most recent “live-action” adaptation, was released earlier this year on Disney+. Disney also attempted to capitalize on its classic Haunted Mansion attraction for the second time with 2023’s Haunted Mansion.

Disney also released a reimagining of its iconic 1989 film The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey taking on the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023). This is when things shifted for Disney.

Disney has been moving in a much more inclusive direction in all facets of the company –– some of which has been controversial to guests. In the parks, we have seen complaints as well, especially when Disney decided to rid themselves of Splash Mountain due to its racial undertones and replace it with Princess and the Frog‘s new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Now, as problematic content has come to light, some have chosen nostalgia over what is acceptable.

Learning this, , it is easy to see how there are certain audiences who do not want to see any progression in films that reflect the world that we are living in today. So, saying that Snow White is not someone who needs her prince charming and criticizing her archetype role of the “caretaker” did not go over well with all audiences.

There are two main instances that caused fans outrage with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviate from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. Many have not understood why the characters were removed, with a point being made that this is depriving little people with dwarfism the opportunity to gain a role in a major feature film.

The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gal Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming (played by Andrew Burnap), and there is no one who needs to save her.

At this point, fans accused Disney of creating a totally different film, and creating a pseudo-feminist film that makes Snow White’s ideals and behavior be seen as wrong, creating a corrupt narrative for females who may dream of finding their “prince charming”, or behaving as more of a softer character, than someone who is constantly trying to be the leader, as Zegler said Snow White will now be. With this, fans have been outraged at Disney pushing their “woke” agenda. The film no longer resembles any of the same storylines, according to fans, and many do not understand why such major changes were made to a historical film.

Zegler has made it clear that she thinks the original character of Snow White was a helpless damsel in distress who was only able to be rescued by a prince. While this trope is true for certain Disney films, to many people, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was all about Snow White’s journey. This fact is only proven further by the fact that the prince has about five minutes of screen time in the original movie.

Because of Zegler’s comments, there have been numerous rumors suggesting her departure from the film. Recently, reports confirmed that she would no longer be starring in Paddington 3. Of course, these reports went viral because fans mistakenly believed that the actress had been officially cut from Snow White rather than Paddington. In response to these rumors, Zegler continues to post on social media and poke fun at the rumors that have made their way across the internet.

Recently, there have been rumors that Netflix’s Wednesday and the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would replace Zegler. Celebrity Corner (@Celebrity_Corner) shared a three-part series on TikTok that noted that Disney was replacing Zegler as they could not afford a “bad box office flop” according to their inside sources.

The account also noted that reshoots were in progress with Jenna Ortega. Reportedly, Ortega is “appreciative” of the role, according to the social media account. They also referenced that Ortega has worked with Disney in the past, in Stuck in the Middle, a Disney Channel sitcom.

The account stated that Disney would reveal this news when the official trailer drops, and shared fan reactions to the rumor, many of which favored Ortega. The video is headlined, “Jenna Ortega EXCITED to REPLACE Rachel Zegler From Snow White“.

Although the video stated that they have sources, we have seen Zegler sporting a ton of Snow White apparel looks as of late, which seems to indicate she is still involved in the film. Ortega also has a busy filming schedule, in which reshoots may not cooperate. The film will be debuting in 2024, and hopefully, a trailer will be revealed to confirm all suspicions soon.

What do you think about the ongoing Snow White casting rumors?