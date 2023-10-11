Rachel Zegler Makes Major Response on “Sliming Into Movies”

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Rachel Zegler has become the object of much controversy over the last few months, in particular as she is set to play the role of Snow White on the big screen.

Zegler made her breakthrough as the lead in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story (2021), which was a contemporary adaptation of the classic musical. Zegler’s portrayal of Maria earned her critical acclaim and established her as a rising star in Hollywood. Her performance showcased not only her remarkable singing and acting abilities but also her ability to handle the pressures of a major production, making her one of the industry’s most promising talents.

Before her role in West Side Story, Zegler had already built a significant online presence for herself by posting covers of popular songs on platforms like YouTube. Her online audition for the role of Maria in the film caught Spielberg’s attention, ultimately leading to her casting. The success of West Side Story opened the door to various opportunities, and Zegler’s talent has led to more film and television roles.

The two most prominent roles that we’ll see Rachel Zegler playing in the near future: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) and Disney’s live-action Snow White (2024). Zegler has replaced Jennifer Lawrence as the new lead in The Hunger Games franchise, as she’ll star as Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel movie, which is set to be released this November.

The movie is set to the following: With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girls’ tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony. Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor.

Of course, the most popular movie that Zegler will star in is the live-action Snow White film, which is set to be released in March of 2024. The new film has faced its fair share of controversy from the beginning, as Disney has essentially completely abandoned the old animated film in favor of a new telling that the company describes as “more inclusive.”

Zegler herself has gone viral for numerous comments she has made about the film, including sharing that it is “not a love story” and that she believes the prince “stalks Snow White” in the 1937 version, which is something that they won’t be doing in the upcoming 2024 film. As a matter of fact, Rachel Zegler shared that Andrew Burnap— who will play the role of Jonathan since there is no prince in this story– could have his scenes cut altogether if the directors decided to go in that direction.

Starring alongside Gal Gadot (Evil Queen), Zegler’s new film has also been criticized for Disney’s abandoning of the seven dwarfs and, instead, the company shared the new story will have “magical creatures.” All these changes have, of course, led to many fans expressing outrage at both Disney and Rachel Zegler.

Though Zegler has continued to face harsh criticism, and there have even been multiple fake reports going viral sharing that the actress had been fired from her role, she has continued to move forward. Recently, Zegler took to Twitter (X) to reply to a comment from a fan who shared that she had “slimed her way” into multiple roles in Hollywood.

“Funny, all the movies that you’ve managed to slime your way into are bombs. Yeah, you are clearly “famous,”‘ the fan said.

Zegler took time to reply to this specific user, with just a simple word: “ok” with a red heart emoji at the end.

ok ❤️ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 4, 2023

Zegler does not reply to users and criticism all that often, so this is certainly an interesting post for her to choose to reply to.

What do you think the future holds for Rachel Zegler? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!