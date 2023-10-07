Jenna Ortega To Replace ‘Snow White’ Actress Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler has made quite an impression on Disney fans because of her comments about the new Snow White film.

Rachel Zegler’s meteoric rise to stardom began with a viral video audition in 2017, when she vied for the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s modern rendition of the timeless musical, West Side Story. Zegler’s portrayal of Maria in the film left an indelible mark, characterized by her mesmerizing singing prowess and undeniable on-screen chemistry. Her performance earned her widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, solidifying her status as a formidable talent in the world of cinema.

Despite her early success, Rachel Zegler has not been immune to controversy. Her candid remarks regarding the live-action adaptation of Snow White sparked debates and even triggered speculations about her potential departure from the project. Many fans expressed disappointment over the film’s deviations from the traditional narrative, including the absence of the dwarfs and the shift away from a prince charming to save Snow White.

Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) is a timeless classic that holds a significant place in the history of animation and cinema. It marked a groundbreaking achievement as the first-ever full-length cel-animated feature film. The film, based on the German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, tells the story of Snow White, a beautiful princess who escapes the wicked clutches of her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen. Snow White finds refuge with seven endearing dwarfs – Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey – in their charming cottage in the woods. The film is filled with unforgettable characters, memorable songs like “Heigh-Ho” and “Someday My Prince Will Come,” and a blend of humor, romance, and suspense.

However, Zegler’s recent comments indicated that the new live-action film will look nothing like the original fairytale, one which she called “strange.”

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said in a previous interview. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Because of Zegler’s comments, there have been numerous rumors suggesting her departure from the film. Recently, reports confirmed that she would no longer be starring in Paddington 3. Of course, these reports went viral because fans mistakingly believed that the actress had been officially cut from Snow White rather than Paddington. In response to these rumors, Zegler continues to post on social media and poke fun at the rumors that have made their way across the internet.

However, it does seem that Zegler has been replaced in another way, this time by icon Jenna Ortega.

As we look toward the future and 2024 releases, there have been numerous rankings indicating the most popular films that will be released next year. Earlier this year, the live-action Snow White film was atop the list for many fans, but it has since descended down the list, falling behind several notable films, including Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice 2.

Inside the Magic covered these rankings, which have Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse, Joker: Fole a Deux, Deadpool 3, Kung Fu Panda 4, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, and numerous other movies ahead of Disney’s live-action Snow White.

While Zegler was once considered the “next big thing in Hollywood” due to her quick ascent– and she certainly still is at the top of those lists– the latest indications, as well as the meteoric rise of Netflix’s Wednesday, which is hopeful for Season 2 to debut in late 2024, has actress Jenna Ortega taking over the spot that Zegler had seemingly claimed for a while.

As we look toward 2024 and think about the stars who will take big steps forward in Hollywood, Jenna Ortega seems poised to continue her climb and that could be hard for Zegler, even as a Disney princess, to top.

What do you think the future holds for Jenna Ortega and Rachel Zegler?