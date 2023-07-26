Disney Princess Made Guest Cry, “Ruined My Whole Experience” 

A Walt Disney World Resort Guest called for “nicer” Cast Members after an allegedly rude Disney Princess made her cry.

Nearly every Disney Princess meets throughout Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, from classics like Sleeping Beauty (Princess Aurora) and Snow White to modern favorites like Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, and even Ariel from the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023). Between scheduled appearances and character dining, Guests have ample opportunities to meet their favorite royals.

TikToker Nat (@.missnat) visited Walt Disney World Resort for her high school graduation. She only wanted to meet Cinderella, her favorite Disney Princess. She headed to Princess Fairytale Hall in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, where four Disney Princesses greet Guests daily.

Unfortunately, Nat’s experience was anything but magical. She recently shared this video recounting her Cinderella meet-and-greet:

When she approached Cinderella, Nat was already crying and started telling her she was her “favorite princess in the world.” But the Disney Princess wasn’t as excited to see her.

“She cuts me off and goes, ‘You need to lower your voice,’” Nat recalled. “So then I started basically crying, and it ruined my whole experience.”

She shared the photo of herself with Cinderella and said that princesses need to “be nicer, do better.”