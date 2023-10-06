Tim Burton Crushes Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ With ‘Beetlejuice 2’

It looks like Beetlejuice is about to steal the show from Disney’s Snow White live-action film, amid the recent controversies that have surrounded the plot, and opinions by the film’s star, Rachel Zegler.

Disney has been on a live-action kick over the past few years. Instead of focusing their creative efforts on telling new stories, fans are being met with old ones which have been either “reimagined”, or have remained almost entirely as it was once contained in animation. The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast are a few films which we have not seen any major changes in regard to the plot or characters. Emma Watson looks like the animated Belle, Mena Massoud is a shoe-in for Aladdin, and Simba looks just like a lion.

Other versions of live-action films have taken more creative liberties, to which some viewers loved, while others did not. Mulan, for example, told the same story but removed the iconic music from the film, so songs like “Reflection” by Christina Aguilera and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” by Donny Osmond were never heard.

A lot happened after the trailer for Disney’s live-action Mulan was released — shortly after, Hong Kong’s controversial extradition law was put forward, which sparked immediate protests. The ongoing assault on democracy in Hong Kong has dominated international headlines, with the arrests of pro-democracy activists, newspaper editors and government legislators. With its original cinema release put on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic, Mulan emerged to a vastly different political landscape.

Some believed that Mulan was a missed opportunity for Hollywood to explore Chinese history and identity, a confused and superficial statement about Chinese nationalism.

The Guardian wrote, “I am still an unabashed lover of the 1998 cartoon. It was a film that reflected the complexities of my upbringing as the half-Chinese daughter of a mainland Chinese immigrant growing up in the former British colony Hong Kong. The themes of struggling to fit in, reconciling your own identity, and the pressure of making your family proud were a unique package.

The presence of Chinese-American screenwriter Rita Hsiao on the 1998 Mulan writing team seems to have been forgotten: she no doubt helped to create the film’s sense of the second- and third-generation immigrant experience, subtly inserting joyful references to Cantonese culture throughout the film.”

Then, Disney decided to remake The Little Mermaid, but the internet broke when Ariel, originally played by Jodi Benson, was cast by Halle Bailey, a Black actress. Although this did wonders for Disney’s diversity initiative, and helped Black children see more of themselves on screen, others were not happy to see their nostalgic Caucasian red-haired princess change.

The storyline for the film, however, remained very much the same, but it was simply the appearance of Halle Bailey that sent the internet to a flame.

Many live-action films have not done as well as Disney had hoped at the box office, so Disney had been hoping that their next film, Snow White, would do better. Disney cast Latina actress Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Snow White, which caused some drama as Snow White has a pale complexion. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) is the Evil Queen, with Andrew Burnap playing the now controversial Prince Charming / Jonathan.

There are two main instances that caused fans outrage with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviate from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. Many have not understood why the characters were removed, with a point being made that this is depriving little people with dwarfism the opportunity to gain a role in a major feature film.

The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gal Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming (played by Andrew Burnap), and there is no one who needs to save her.

Zegler has made it clear that she thinks the original character of Snow White was a helpless damsel in distress who was only able to be rescued by a prince. While this trope is true for certain Disney films, to many people, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was all about Snow White’s journey. This fact is only proven further by the fact that the prince has about five minutes of screen time in the original movie.

At this point, fans accused Disney of creating a totally different film, and creating a pseudo-feminist film that makes Snow White’s ideals and behavior be seen as wrong, creating a corrupt narrative for females who may dream of finding their “prince charming”, or behaving as more of a softer character, than someone who is constantly trying to be the leader, as Zegler said Snow White will now be. With this, fans have been outraged at Disney pushing their “woke” agenda. The film no longer resembles any of the same storyline, according to fans, and many do not understand why such major changes were made to a historic film.

The outrage against Zegler has gone as far as having reports that the actress was being replaced and let go from the film, just as she was on Paddington 3. Since those rumors began to swirl, Zegler has posted photos in Snow White apparel, hinting that they are false allegations. Regardless, there have been many Disney fans who have already decided to boycott the film.

IMDB’s list for the most popular movie of 2024 is constantly in flux, but at the moment, Snow White is listed in the fifth spot. Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) shared the information, stating, “‘Snow White’ is currently the 5th most popular 2024 movie on IMDB ahead of movies like “Dune 2” “Kung Fu Panda 4” “Deadpool 3″ and more!!!!! The film is currently set to release in theaters March 22nd 2024! #SnowWhite”

When we look at the list, we can see another well known film is currently appearing as more popular.

Beetlejuice has been a cult classic for decades now, with many fans of the show rewatching the film annually for Halloween, or just because!

As many may remember, the film focuses on the Maitlands, Adam (Alec Baldwin), and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they try to adjust to their afterlife. This task is made all the more complicated by the Deetzes, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Charles (Jeffrey Jones), and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), which is where Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) comes in.

The Ghost with the Most wreaked havoc on both families, ironically forcing them to learn to live (or unlive?) together. With the recent trend of releasing sequels to 80s movies (looking at you, Top Gun: Maverick (2022)), many have been wondering, what about Beetlejuice? The wheels have been turning, albeit slowly, and bit by bit, more information has been released to the public that shows that the sequel is in fact, underway.

The sequel to this film has been in development hell for literal decades, with original talks of it dating all the way back to the early 2000s. However, a flash of a title card appeared in a Warner Bros sizzle reel at CinemaCon, confirming it’s on the horizon. Tim Burton has also stated that he wouldn’t do a sequel without Michael Keaton, so he’s signed on for the project, as well. Catherine O’Hara is also returning.

The script reportedly underwent a rewrite in 2017, so it seems as if it’s always been on the back burner, but fans are thrilled that they’ll be able to see a sequel to the beloved film some day-o. It was also rumored and has since been confirmed that Netflix’s Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, would join the cast as Lydia’s daughter alongside Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and others we have mentioned.

Tim Burton has been extremely influential within Disney. Tim Burton is a prolific director who has directed many masterpieces like Dumbo, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, Frankenweenie, Edward Scissorhands, Wednesday, Beetlejuice, Batman Forever, Batman Returns, and more. Although many of these titles are Disney, his biggest Disney creation was certainly The Nightmare Before Christmas. Now, the prolific director is going head to head with Mickey Mouse as he attempts to have his film outsell and outperform Marc Webb’s Snow White.

Interestingly enough, both films play on nostalgia, following a previous successful film, and both contain star power. Regardless, it still seems that at the moment, Beetlejuice 2 is holding the crown over Snow White, giving the Disney film a bite of its own apple when it comes to future box office sales.

Next, Zelger will star in this year’s expansion of the Hunger Games franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Are you more excited to see Beetlejuice 2 or Snow White?