New ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Trailer Invites You To Bloodshed

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes prequel film is ramping up to be released this fall, with high hopes that it will revive the mega-popular Jennifer Lawrence science fiction franchise. Now, a new, in-universe trailer has been released, inviting viewers to directly join in on the early days of the ultra-violent Panem youth battle royale.

‘Hunger Games’ Spinoff Goes Back Decades

The new Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place approximately 64 years before the original Jennifer Lawrence film when the idea of the gory competition is still being formed.

Based on the book by author Suzanne Collins, the new film will follow Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), a youthful version of the character originally played by Donald Sutherland. But where Sutherland’s version Snow was a murderous, elderly despot, it seems this new movie finds him at least somewhat a sympathetic character.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes focuses on Coriolanus Snow as a member of an aristocratic family on the decline, who finds himself unexpectedly serving as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12, the same place where Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) was born.

The Original Creators of the Games

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer prominently features two new but very important characters: Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) and Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis).

Peter Dinklage’s character is the Dean of the Capitol Academy, the finishing school for the aristocrats of the future dystopian United States, and the person who came up with making children butcher each other to prove the power of Panem. So, probably not as nice of a person as he seems in the trailer.

On the other hand, Viola Davis looks very clearly… off as Dr. Gaul, the person who actually designs the Hunger Games and ensures that the gladiatorial contests are as gory and entertaining for the Capitol as possible.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will also feature Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Jason Schwartzman.

The ‘Hunger Games’ Trailer

Interestingly, this new trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes seems to take place within the universe of the Hunger Games and appears to be an advertisement for the Academy. Tom Blyth is prominently featured as Coriolanus Snow, and the entire vibe is one of dignity and grace.

However, we know what happens in the actual Hunger Games, so don’t be fooled.

Rebooting One of the Biggest Franchises Ever

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 was released in 2015, so it has taken Lionsgate quite a long time to actually reboot the series. The original Jennifer Lawrence/Katniss Everdeen series is one of the highest-grossest franchises in cinematic history, so the studio must have been clenching its teeth waiting for the opportunity for a new installment.

This is also a very big opportunity for Rachel Zegler, considering the original series made Jennifer Lawrence one of the biggest movie stars in the world. As Lucy Gray Baird, Zegler has a lot to live up to as the successor (technically, predecessor) of Katniss Everdeen, arguably the preeminent female action star of her generation.

In addition to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Rachel Zegler starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and will soon play the most iconic Disney Princess in the live-action remake of Snow White alongside Gal Gadot. It’s going to be a big year for Zegler.

