Rachel Zegler Project Dropped By Studio, Original Release Canceled

Rachel Zegler is at the center of even more controversy.

Rachel Zegler has quickly made a name for herself, whether this was on purpose or by accident. In the last few months, Zegler has stirred up more than her fair share of controversy and backlash. At the age of only 22, the accomplished actress has starred in films like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2019), as well as DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). Zegler is also starring in the upcoming continuation of the world-renowned Hunger Games film franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which releases later in 2023. There’s no denying the talent and star power Zegler possesses, but the controversy surrounding her all stems from her actions off-set.

Zegler’s largest role to date sees her starring as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1937 Walt Disney Productions animated classic. This project was announced quite a while ago and is not set to release until 2024.

However, the road to the film’s release has been extremely shaky due to the rather distasteful and problematic comments Zegler has shared regarding the remake and the original film.

This trend of turning classic animation into live-action stories dates back several years, with Disney continuing to release them year after year. We’ve seen countless classic Disney films get remade, some with stunning visual effects and upgrades, like The Lion King (2019), The Jungle Book (2016), and Cinderella (2015), to name a few. Peter Pan & Wendy, the most recent “live-action” adaptation, was released earlier this year on Disney+. Disney also attempted to capitalize on its classic Haunted Mansion attraction for the second time with 2023’s Haunted Mansion. The most recent live-action adaptation was with 2023’s The Little Mermaid, which proved to be a major hit while also being extremely controversial.

However, none of the films have generated as much buzz as Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White film, mostly due to the comments made by Snow White herself.

Zegler has been on record saying that the love story is not important to the new Snow White film and that the prince’s scenes, portrayed by Andrew Burnap, may be cut entirely from the upcoming film. Zegler has maintained a “devil may care” attitude at numerous press events, poking fun at the film she’s starring in as well as Walt Disney’s iconic original feature film.

These comments rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way, and if there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that you don’t want to anger fans of The Walt Disney Company.

Zegler has made it clear that she thinks the original character of Snow White embodies a dated view of feminity as well as masculinity, essentially calling Snow White a “damsel in distress” and someone who can only be saved by a big strong prince. While this trope is true for certain Disney films, for many, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was all about Snow White’s journey herself.

These comments, among others, have soured a lot of fans on this new movie, leaving many wondering how it will turn out when it is finally released. Zegler even joked that the film might not come out due to what she has said about it. Zegler is very self-aware of her own reputation, but her attitude may be enough to significantly hurt the film at the box office when it eventually releases.

Disney’s upcoming Snow White film is far from the only production nightmare revolving around Rachel Zegler, with the actress reportedly getting cut from a major project. Zegler was set to star in the upcoming third entry in the Paddington series but has since been removed from the cast.

Following this string of controversy, another Zegler project has hit a production snag, this time being dropped and canceled by multiple studios entirely.

It’s just been revealed that another Rachel Zegler-led project is facing some hard times, with Apple and Skydance’s SPELLBOUND (2024). The upcoming animated feature film has been shelved by Apple and will move to Netflix for a full release. The plan is for this film to still be released in 2024.

SPELLBOUND features an all-star cast, with Rachel Zegler being one of the lead roles. Alongside Zegler are big-name stars like Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, and Nathan Lane.

Disney’s upcoming adaptation of Snow White also received major backlash for the decision to abandon one of the most crucial aspects of the original film, the seven dwarfs.

Are you excited about Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White film?