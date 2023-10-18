Wild Man Sprints Through Disney World Ride, Gets Possible Lifetime Ban

A man hopped off of a popular ride at Walt Disney World, potentially landing himself in Disney jail and with a lifetime ban from the parks.

We’ve seen some truly shocking stuff within the Walt Disney World Resort, ranging from guests flashing their bare breasts to others on the Skyliner to engaging in acts of physical violence in Fantasyland. Walt Disney World lays out rules and guidelines it expects its guests to follow, but with so many guests pouring into “The Most Magical Place on Earth” every year, it’s impossible to ensure all guests will follow suit. For a full list of everything that will get you “licked out” of Disney, click here.

One of the more common incidents that occur within Walt Disney World is guests hopping out of their seats during rides.

We’ve seen guests hop out of their “doo buggies” on Haunted Mansion, leaping over the safety bar and exiting the ride themselves. We’ve also seen guests hop off of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, taking a seat next to one of the animatronics. This type of behavior is explicitly prohibited at Walt Disney World, as well as Disneyland and the rest of the international Disney theme parks and resorts. Engaging in this type of activity may result in a full ban from the resort entirely, but this doesn’t stop guests from doing it.

A TikTok has caused quite a bit of controversy within the Disney theme park community, showing an adult guest running through an attraction after breaking down. Ride closures and stoppages are common at all theme parks like Universal Studios, Six Flags, and SeaWorld and are often solved within minutes.

However, sometimes rides and attractions need more significant work to fix whatever problem caused the breakdown, forcing guests to evacuate. For extra-passionate Disney park fans, getting evacuated from a ride is a dream come true, allowing them to get a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite attractions.

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin can be described with many words, but exciting is not one of them. This slow-moving dark ride pits guests against each other as they battle for the highest score. The ride gives each guest a laser blaster and a steering joystick, allowing them to spin around the attraction and aim for the most valuable targets.

Guests will shoot at various aliens and robots as they travel through space, eventually encountering the evil emperor Zurg. This attraction is fun for the whole family and can be found in the Tomorrowland section of Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom itself is made up of various lands, such as Fantasyland, Adventureland, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland.

As is the case with all Omnimovers, this ride encounters stops quite often. Guests are told to stay in their seats, but recently, one guest did not hear this warning or chose to ignore it entirely.

The video shows what appears to be an adult male guest hop off the ride and run through a portion of the last section of the attraction. Usually, this is all in the dark, but the work lights are on, indicating guests have been stopped for a considerable amount of time. The man doesn’t make it far before cast members notice him.

In the last half of the very short video, the man is seen being escorted back to the entrance of the attraction. We do not know why the man chose to run through the attraction or hop off in the first place, but it’s very possible he received a ban from the Walt Disney World Resort as a result.

You can check out the full video of the incident below:

“Apparently, they don’t like it when you hop out and enter the set,” stated the caption of the video.

Earlier this year, a guest hopped off of Disney’s most iconic attractions of all time, “it’s a small world.”

What do you think about this type of behavior? Have you ever seen someone jump off a Disney ride?