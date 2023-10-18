Disneyland Ride Ends in Disaster after Guest Throws Item

The newest addition to the Disneyland Resort ended in disaster for quite a few guests.

The Disneyland Resort is by far the most iconic and legendary of the Disney resorts around the world. First opening in 1955, Disneyland has become synonymous with California and the theme park industry itself, featuring dozens of incredible rides, some of which are considered to be the best of the best. Attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, and Star Tours have entertained and wowed guests for decades, as have more family-friendly experiences like Peter Pan’s FLigth and “it’s a small word.

However, it’s incredibly important for Walt Disney Imagineers to be planning “the next big thing,” ensuring the Disney theme parks stay fresh and exciting for future guests.

Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is the newest attraction found at the Disneyland Resort, opening earlier in 2023. The ride became the centerpiece of the recently-renovated Mickey’s Toontown area, enticing veteran guests to visit the legendary theme park location for a chance to enjoy something new. However, this trackless attraction is not entirely new, with the original version of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway opening in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

As we said, this ride is trackless, meaning guests move and float around large spaces seemingly at random. This couldn’t be further from the truth, though, with everything being perfectly programmed. Guests will encounter Minnie, Mickey, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and a whole host of other characters during this incredible journey.

Unfortunately, due to the rather complex nature of the attraction, any small disturbance can set off a chain reaction that shuts the entire ride down for everyone. Recently, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway turned into a disaster for dozens of guests, all because of one guest’s personal belongings.

As we said, the trackless technology is very precise, meaning any disturbance will affect it. The system is very similar to the one found on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a ride notorious for how often it shuts down. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror also uses trackless technology. Rides like Test Track and Radiator Springs Racers are not trackless but are similar in the way that they often shut down due to incredibly minor problems with the ride’s sensors.

Over the last few days, Minnie & Mickey’s Runway Railway completely shut down for a very unfortunate reason. As guests made their way into the section featuring Daisy Duck, the ride abruptly came to a complete stop, with all of the work lights turning on and a voiceover playing over the speakers.

The reason for this on-ride disaster can reportedly be traced back to a guest’s phone being dropped off of the ride, causing the entire experience to shut down. While an accident like this may seem extremely minor, this goes to show the extreme level of care Disney takes regarding the safety of its rides.

“Daisy Duck’s conga caused someone to drop their phone, which broke the ride down.” This whole incident was caught on video and shared by @DisneyScoopGuy , which you can see here.

Whenever a ride breaks down like this, guests are usually evacuated entirely. However, guests who are forced to evacuate a ride or an attraction are more often than not given a free pass that allows them to come back and skip the standby lines when the ride is back up and running. This pass is good for other rides and attractions throughout the park as well.

Have you ever had to evacuate a ride in Disneyland? What’s your Disney favorite attraction?