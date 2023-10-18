Former ‘Jeopardy Host’ Mayim Bialik Says the Show Would Make Her Cry

Ousted Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik says she would be hopeless on the show if she weren’t given the answers beforehand.

Until recently, the former Big Bang Theory actress served as co-host of the long-running quiz show alongside legendary former champion Ken Jennings. After the death of iconic host Alex Trebek, the series was thrown into disarray for months with a series of guest hosts until Sony Pictures Television and Jeopardy Entertainment finally settled on producer Mike Richards as the permanent face of Jeopardy.

Richards lasted mere weeks as host (amounting to reportedly a single day of recording episodes) before he departed amidst allegations of workplace misconduct and was eventually dismissed from the show entirely.

Mayim Bialik came on to handle the hosting duties of Celebrity Jeopardy and alternate the regular version of the show with Jennings until she stepped down last season during the Writers Guild of America strike in solidarity with industry colleagues demanding more pay and protections against AI tools.

It was unclear whether Bialik would return to the show after the writers strike ended, but now that Ken Jennings has been confirmed as the sole host of season 40 (including Celebrity Jeopardy), it seems she has been fully replaced.

The actress has publically discussed going into complete social isolation following her departure from Jeopardy and has filled her time by posting videos of herself wildly dancing and pushing for a reboot of her 1990s sitcom Blossom.

However, while Mayim Bialik’s public image has always been that of a brainiac, she recently revealed that she would actually be a terrible contestant on the show she once hosted.

Bialik appeared on an episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random Podcast, in which she disclosed that she thinks she would crack under the pressure of answering questions on Celebrity Jeopardy and would most likely break down and cry.

The former host told Maher, “People ask if I know all that stuff, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. First of all, answering things like that under pressure with a timer is not gonna happen for me. It’s hard!”

She continued, saying, “There’s a rhythm that winners get into – there’s a huge psychological component. If you get something wrong, it can be debilitating. I would cry, I think.”

Aside from her persona as a brilliant scientist, Mayim Bialik actually does hold a Ph.D. in Neuroscience, which means that she should be able to at least answer some questions on hard science.

However, she said, “The knowledge I have is not necessarily Jeopardy knowledge. I’m trained in science, and I am a crossword puzzle person… Hebrew and Jewish studies, but it’s a different knowledge.”

We definitely will not be seeing Mayim Bialik back on Jeopardy as a host this season, and it sounds like we might not be seeing her as a contestant, either.

