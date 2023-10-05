Controversial ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Returning to TV

In a surprising announcement, divisive Jeopardy! (1964-present) host Mayim Bialik revealed that she’ll be returning to television despite not appearing on the hit game show.

Since the passing of Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! has been in an interesting place when it comes to hosting. As is the case with any significant change to an entertainment staple. While most people have seemed accepting of Ken Jennings, audiences have been much more vocal about Mayim Bialik.

After having her breakthrough performance in Blossom (1991-1995), Bialik has been incredibly active in television, taking on roles such as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) and Kat in Call Me Kat (2021-2023). She has earned a doctorate in neuroscience, has written three books, and hosts the podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown (2021).

Related: Mayim Bialik Went Into Complete Isolation After Being Replaced on ‘Jeopardy’

Despite her impressive credentials, many Jeopardy! fans have not warmed up to Bialik as host. This was made even more difficult when she announced she was taking a break from the show due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. Since then, Ken Jennings has taken over hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! (2022-present).

Since then, Bialik hasn’t appeared on any type of television program for obvious reasons. However, she recently announced that she’ll be returning to television in a big way.

Mayim Bialik is Coming Back to Television

Related: Mayim Bialik Messed Up So Often, ‘Jeopardy’ Producers Had To Step In

While Mayim Bialik is now most recognized for Jeopardy! and The Big Bang Theory, her original breakthrough was as a child on the NBC sitcom Blossom. Created by Don Reo, the show lasted for five seasons and followed Blossom Russo as she lived in a male-dominated household.

The cast included her single father (Ted Wass) and brothers Joey (Joey Lawrence) and Tony (Michael Stoyanov). Blossom would often be joined by her best friend, Six Dorothy LeMeure (Jenna von Oÿ).

Related: Mayim Bialik Posts Bizarre Video After Losing ‘Jeopardy’

While Blossom initially received mixed reviews, it earned high ratings and was soon praised for telling a story centered around a young woman. And if you were a fan of the show, you’ll be happy to hear that it will soon be rebooted.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bialik revealed that a Blossom reboot is in the works and will feature the entire original cast. “I’m happy to tell you that, yes, it’s true. All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends.”

Related: Permanent ‘Jeopardy’ Host Announced, Mayim Bialik Officially Out

While the reboot is exciting, it won’t be coming back precisely as 90s kids remember it. “We’re hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though. We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters—a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic—to see them in a whole new way.”

Despite rebooting classic sitcoms becoming commonplace nowadays, it’s still exciting to learn about the return of an underappreciated classic, especially since it will take an interesting departure from the source material. Hopefully, the new Blossom will remind audiences why they fell in love with Mayim Bialik.

Are you excited about the Blossom reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!