‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Rebooted With New Host, First Look Photos Emerge

Jeopardy! is being rebooted, and first-look photos of its new host have emerged.

Jeopardy! is a beloved American favorite. The reverse quiz show, created by Merv Griffin, began airing in 1964, with the current syndicated version commencing in 1984 and still running to this day. Attracting millions of viewers each week, Jeopardy! sees contestants take part in rounds like Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!, as well as hunt for the Daily Doubles, stake their winnings, and aim to see another day.

The late Alex Trebek was the host since its 1984 revival, right until he sadly passed away in November 2020 after a 20-month-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Hosting duties after Trebek’s death was shared by members of the Jeopardy! family, before producers announced Mike Richards would take over. Richards’ stint would be short-lived, however, after previous controversial behavior came to light. This paved the way for Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to share the role of host for the remainder of Season 38 and through Season 39.

Over their tenures in the role, both co-hosts have come under fire for their presenting style. Jennings was accused of letting a contestant lose thousands (and also being a “scab”), while Bialik has drawn criticism for inconsistent judging and being asked to “tone it down” by producers.

As Season 39 wraps, viewers were left without Bialik after The Big Bang Theory actress stepped down from hosting her portion of the season due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strikes. In support of the WGA strike action, Bialik would not cross the picket line and return to work, leaving Jennings to host her remaining episodes.

The future of Season 40 is still being contested. Prior to the announcement from executive producer Michael Davies that Season 40 will be using clues written prior to the strikes and also reused material, there was backlash over the same being true for the Tournament of Champions. This has now been delayed. Season 40, however, will apparently go ahead with this new method despite receiving widespread criticism for doing so.

While the debate rages on in the United States, Jeopardy! will soon return to the United Kingdom with an all-new host. And fans have just gotten their first look at the famous Jeopardy! stage (British Version).

Back in February 2023, the major UK network ITV, announced it would be rebooting the famous American game show across the pond. Previously, Jeopardy! had run in the UK during the 80s and 90s, and this new incarnation will be the first in 27 years. At the time of its announcement, British legend Stephen Fry was confirmed as the host. He follows the likes of Derek Hobson, Chris Donat, Steve Jones, and Paul Ross.

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday,’ said Fry earlier this year (via The Independent). “The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Now a first look at the rebooted game show with Fry has been released, which can be seen below (via ITV).

The UK iteration of Jeopardy! departed from the original US formula by giving contestants points instead of dollar values, with this reboot also looking to be longer in length than the traditional version. Fry is extremely tenured in hosting quiz shows; he was the host of the comedy panel game show QI for 13 years.

Jeopardy! Season 40 will begin airing in September, hosted by Ken Jennings.

Jeopardy! Season 40 will begin airing in September, hosted by Ken Jennings.