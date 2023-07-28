‘Jeopardy’ Host Ken Jennings Is Getting Torn Apart by Angry Fans

Jeopardy! fans have been largely been vocally supportive of former champion Ken Jennings serving as host over The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, to the point of viciously attacking her online. However, it seems the tides are turning, and now Jennings is the target of fandom anger.

Recently, Ken Jennings became the sole host of Jeopardy! after months of sharing duties with Mayim Bialik. In solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike (which has now been joined by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and gaining support from other unions), Bialik voluntarily stepped away from hosting duties.

While she was supported in that by a vocal contingent of Jeopardy! fans, many more were overjoyed that now Ken Jennings was the only host for the time being.

However, now a big part of the Jeopardy! fandom is angry that Ken Jennings is not doing the same as Mayim Bialik and expressing their ire online, as is the custom.

Jeopardy co-host Mayim Bialik walked off the podium in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America. Filling in is co-host Ken Jennings. So the Final Jeopardy answer is "He crossed the picket line" — and the Final Jeopardy question is "Who's that fucking scab Ken Jennings?" — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) May 13, 2023

It should be noted that as the host of a game show, Ken Jennings is (presumably) not a member of either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA and is thus not required by union laws to step away from his job.

Ken Jennings when the entire internet turned on him in a day of learning he's a scab pic.twitter.com/WgocjOOeAU — memes (@OrganizerMemes) May 13, 2023

It is also possible that he is under some contract with NBCUniversal (the parent company of NBC, which is itself owned by Comcast) and cannot leave Jeopardy! in order to express solidarity with the strikers asking for fair payment practices and labor protections.

#Solidarity. This is why solidarity is so important, during a strike, yes, but also every day in everything workers do. I wish Ken Jennings had the same commitment. His actions, like any scab, undermines the cause of the collective for the greater good.https://t.co/oKrW3jijyl — R.J. Hufnagel (@RJHuf) July 25, 2023

However, this is not preventing fans from calling the Jeopardy! legend a scab and insisting that he should step away from the show.

Understandable. So the networks n studios should settle the strike. Letting people scab brings a bad product n defeats those fighting for the benefits of the masses. TV will survive in like before. But we might have more reality shows. Im even mad Ken Jennings is taping Jeopardy. — Nicole Ristagno (@NicoleMarieInNJ) July 26, 2023

It does not help that it has been announced that, regardless of the strike, Jeopardy! planned to move forward with its Tournament of Champions, despite union writers not contributing to the show. It has since been canceled.

Well Ken Jennings is a scab so that explains part of it pic.twitter.com/3dotQ7a0iX — Marcus Johnson (@realMPJohnson) May 17, 2023

Jeopardy! champion Ray Lalonde publically declined to participate in the tournament, releasing a statement saying, “s a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member’s son and a proud union member myself I have informed the show’s producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions.”

He was swiftly followed by past champions Chris Pannullo, Hannah Wilson, Ben Chan, Troy Meyer, Ben Goldstein, Luigi de Guzman, and Suresh Krishnan, have all publically declined to participate in the tournament, which makes Ken Jennings look all that much worse.

It seems Jeopardy! fans have a new most-hated host.

