“Don’t Let Her Back on Air”: Fans Celebrate as Mayim Bialik Steps Down, Replaced on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has been replaced after a recent movement caused disruption across the entertainment industry.

When former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away in late 2020, members of the famous quiz show family stepped in to share hosting duties. Trebek, who died aged 80 after suffering a 20-month-long battle with pancreatic cancer, had led Jeopardy! since its syndicated return in 1984.

After a short — and controversial — stint by Mike Richards, it was revealed that The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat actress Mayim Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings would share hosting duties for the remainder of Season 38 and through Season 39.

With so many viewers, it’s only expected that Jeopardy! and its hosts would come under fire throughout the airing of episodes. And that has not been clearer since Bialik and Jennings took up permanent residency on the iconic Jeopardy! stage. Bialik has, for the most part, drawn more criticism since her debut as host, from being asked to “tone it down” to inconsistent judging, according to reports.

While the pair both share hosting duties on the classic syndicated gameshow, Bialik also hosts the ABC primetime specials such as Jeopardy! National College Championship and Celebrity Jeopardy!. Jennings recently came out of hosting Jeopardy! Masters where James Holzhauer beat out Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, Andrew He, Amy Schneider, and Sam Buttrey.

And Jennings has garnered quite the following since his role as the host began — much more so than Bialik.

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik steps down, replaced on America’s favorite game show.

In a recent turn of events earlier this year, Bialik stepped down from her Jeopardy! hosting duties after refusing to cross the picket line during the Writers Guild of America strikes sweeping the nation. Thus, Bialik will not finish Season 39 of the popular quiz show. Something a lot of fans are more than happy about.

Taking to Twitter, Rick N. (@rnovick) wrote:

@Jeopardy Ken Jennings is soooo much better than Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy host. Please don’t let her back on the air.

Replying to a comment about Jennings’ hosting style, @TBB12z said:

When a Contestant gives an answer to a question, Ken Jennings is right on it, not like the somewhat delayed response from Mayim Bialik…that is if you noticed that… Probably because Jennings is so smart and knows about all the answers…

Bialik, who has a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in neuroscience from UCLA, has often drawn fire for her Jeopardy! hosting style, of which includes enforcing inconsistent rules.

Another comment by the way of @tomsbrandt read:

Ken Jennings is back hosting Jeopardy. All seems right in the world. #Jeopardy

Ray B. (@rbarker227) wrote:

@Jeopardy Glad that Ken Jennings is coming back to replace Mayim Bialik, who constantly over-eNUNciates her words to the point she is unwatchable. So far, this is the one good thing about the Writers’ strike. #Jeopardy

Bialik’s last aired episode was June 30, with Jennings now jumping in to replace his co-host for the remainder of the season. The episodes, which are pre-filmed, were shot back in May at the time Bialik stepped down in support of the Writers Guild of America strikes.

“Jeopardy!, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, is a WGA show and features contributions from WGA writers, but the questions were written in advance of a season and the strike,” Deadline notes. The show is executive produced by Michael Davies. Bialik is expected to continue co-hosting with Jennings when the gameshow returns for subsequent seasons, although nothing has been confirmed.

What are your thoughts on Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!