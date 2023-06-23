‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Category the “Worst Thing the Show Has Done”

Jeopardy! categories can often cause contention with contestants and viewers alike, but this recent moment on a Mayim Bialik-hosted show has caused fans to deem it the “worst thing the show has done.”

After the sad passing of Alex Trebek, who had hosted Jeopardy! since its return in 1984, Jeopardy! producers looked to fill the shoes he left behind. At first, the game show was led by members of the Jeopardy! family, and then by Mike Richards (who was fired after previous controversial behavior came to light).

Now, the current syndicated version of Jeopardy! sees Call Me Kat actor Mayim Bialik and previous game show champion, Ken Jennings, share hosting duties.

As America’s most popular game show, fans often weigh in on the hosts, the contestants, and the categories while playing along at home. And a recently aired episode of Bialik’s included, what some said, was the “worst thing the show has ever done.”

Poor Jeopardy! categories strike again.

In last week’s episode, returning champion Ben Goldstein played Jonathan Belford and Mary Kate Gleidt, and in the Double Jeopardy! round, Bialik revealed that each contestant would be tasked with figuring out an answer based on two clues sandwiched together.

“Let’s Make a Movie Crossover,” Bialik explained (via The US Sun), would have “two parts to each response or two movie/TV show components.” One contestant selected the $1,200 clue early on in the round, which read, “You stay classy, Kali! A 2004 San Diego news anchorman ‘&’ a 1984 Indiana Jones title structure.”

When no one answered, Bialik revealed that the correct response was “Ron Burgundy and the Temple of Doom.”

Another clue read “An Alan Rickman “Die Hard” villain “wants those detonators” from a title Great Dane of 2002!” to which Mary Kate responded, “Hans Gruber Beethoven.” The answer was wrong, with the host needing “Hans Gruber and Scooby Doo.”

Contestants were quick to move on, with Goldstein eventually winning the game after the Final Jeopardy! round.

As they have done before, like when the Jeopardy! primetime special Jeopardy! Masters changed the Daily Double rules, or when fans declared one episode the “worst ever,” fans took to social media to discuss the rocky round.

According to reports, one user on Reddit wrote: “I usually love wordplay and portmanteau categories, and I also love movie categories. The ‘Let’s Make a Movie Crossover’ category was the worst thing the show has done since letting Dr. Oz guest host.”

More comments came in, with someone writing, “I really don’t understand what they thought they were doing with that category,” and another fan added, “The writing seemed particularly bad today. Entire movies category was awful, many clues were on the harder side.”

Alongside their shared hosting duties, Bialik also presents the primetime specials Jeopardy! National College Championship and Celebrity Jeopardy!, while Jennings has just hosted Jeopardy Masters! The latter recently saw James Holzhauer take the crown.

Jennings will return to the syndicated show from July 3 through the end of July. As for Bialik, she is stepping away temporarily in support of the Writers Guild of America strikes.

Did you notice this bizarre round on Jeopardy!? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!