‘Jeopardy’ Enthralled in Controversy, Coming Down to Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik

Jeopardy! fans will finally get to know who is the better host: beloved champion Ken Jennings or controversial actress/neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

Since the sad passing of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in 2020, the matter of the new host has been a fraught issue. After a series of guest hosts, which included media personalities like Katie Couric, beloved TV host LeVar Burton, and athlete Aaron Rodgers, Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards was announced as permanent host, only to quickly step down amidst controversy and fan backlash.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik became permanent, revolving co-hosts, but that has not settled things down among Jeopardy! fandom. In particular, a very vocal contingent group has a deep animosity against Bialik and has frequently doubted her credentials for hosting the popular game show and demanded her removal.

Now, there is a very clear way to find out who is the superior Jeopardy! host.

Both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Have Been Nominated for an Emmy

This year, the Primetime Emmys have a new category: Outstanding Host For A Game Show. Previously, only the Daytime Emmys had honored this specific job, so game show hosts have really been bumped up in the world.

However, both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been nominated for the award, pitting the two Jeopardy! hosts against each other.

If there was ever any way for it to be known who the preferred person behind the placard is, it is the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Also nominated in the category is Wheel of Fortune‘s soon-to-retire Pat Sajak, Password‘s Keke Palmer, and Family Feud‘s Steve Harvey. Notably, only Harvey has won the award as part of the Daytime Emmys; in fact, the easily-astonished host won three times, in 2014, 2017, and 2022.

Mayim Bialik Has Stepped Away From Jeopardy! Hosting Duties

At the moment, Mayim Bialik is not hosting Jeopardy!, due to standing in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike. This has left official hosting duties to Ken Jennings, who has been criticized for not doing the same in honor of the ongoing attempt to negotiate fair wages for Hollywood’s writers.

Considering that the Screen Actors Guild has just gone on strike in conjunction with the WGA, it will be interesting to see if Ken Jennings also joins the strike.

It will also be interesting to see how the Emmys go this year and whether it settles any questions about who is the best Jeopardy! host is. We have a feeling there will still be some strong feelings about it.

Who is the best Jeopardy! host? Let us know in the comments below!