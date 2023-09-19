Controversial ‘Jeopardy Host Hit With New Backlash Over “Joke”

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings just cannot seem to stop igniting controversy, and once again, Twitter has turned on the legendary quiz show champion.

Ken Jennings first came to prominence in a historically successful Jeopardy run. He still holds the record for most consecutive wins (74 as of 2023) and has won numerous championships over the course of his tenure on the show.

After the sad passing of iconic Jeopardy host Alex Trebek in 2020, Jeopardy first featured an eclectic series of guest hosts, including LeVar Burton, Dr. Oz, and Aaron Rodgers. It was widely believed that these people were essentially auditioning for the gig as the permanent host of the show until producer Mike Richards was announced to be taking on the role.

Fan outcry erupted, with many accusing Richards of awarding himself hosting duties. The producer lasted a single recording day of episodes before he stepped down amid allegations of misconduct and controversial past statements on podcasts.

In the wake of that scandal, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik took up alternating hosting duties until the actress stepped away in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Since then, Jennings has become the sole host of the classic edition of the show, Celebrity Jeopardy, and the upcoming championship specials.

However, Jennings does have a strong tendency to infuriate people online, and it has happened again.

Ken Jennings’ “Jokes”

Along with being a Jeopardy champion and current host of season 40, Ken Jennings is something of a jokester, both on the show and on the social media network Twitter.

Jennings has come under fire for risque comments, like joking about circumcision on the show and, most notoriously, a widely discussed Twitter comment in which he said, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

At a certain point, you would think that he would show a bit more restraint, but apparently not.

“ITALIAN GUY”

In a recent post, Ken Jennings Tweeted, “Scusi, signor, how do you say ‘mouth’ in your language?” followed by “ITALIAN GUY:” and a picture of a doorway with signage reading “ENTRY A FOOD.”

As might be expected, a number of online commentators felt that this post could be considered offensive to Italians and Italian-Americans. On the other hand, other Twitter users felt it could be taken as a light gibe, even if it is using language that could easily be argued to be mocking them.

Given that the Jeopardy host swiftly deleted the post, it can probably be assumed that Jennings did not want to take the risk of actual outrage on social media this time.

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, and ‘Jeopardy’

Since Mayim Bialik left Jeopardy, Ken Jennings has come under fire for more than his Tweets and off-color jokes.

Although (most likely) SAG-AFTRA guidelines do not require Jennings to step away from production as Mayim Bialik did, he still has been criticized for remaining with the show. Jennings has been called a “scab” and alleged to be crossing protest picket lines during the strike, though just as strong (perhaps too strongly) defended in other circles.

We’ll just have to see if Ken Jennings can ever learn how to land a joke.

