Permanent ‘Jeopardy’ Host Announced, Mayim Bialik Officially Out

The future host of Jeopardy has been announced, and it’s official: Mayim Bialik will not be returning for the upcoming season 40 of the beloved quiz show.

Jeopardy executive producer Michael Davies announced that the new, very controversial season of the show will solely be hosted by legendary quiz show champion Ken Jennings (per Deadline). For the last several years, hosting responsibilities on the regular have been split between Jennings and Mayim Bialik, but no longer.

Recently, Mayim Bialik stepped away from alternating hosting duties with Ken Jennings on the regular/classic edition of the show, as well as her position as host of Celebrity Jeopardy. According to Bialik, she left the show in solidarity with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes; while she is a member of SAG-AFTRA, union rules generally do not mandate that non-scripted shows like Jeopardy fall under strike conditions.

However, it appears that Jeopardy is ready to move forward without Mayim Bialik and has already decided not to bring back the actress for season 40.

Instead, Ken Jennings will now be the sole host of the quiz show for the foreseeable future.

As though getting rid of one of the hosts of the program was not dramatic enough, Jeopardy has also previously announced that the show will proceed without a writing staff and, instead of having original content for questions, will recycle old material.

Unsurprisingly, this caused an outcry from the Jeopardy fandom, who somewhat fairly have issues with the show reusing previously asked questions and opening itself up to accusations of game-tampering. Despite that, it appears that Michael Davies and Ken Jennings are willing to push forward with season 40.

Both Jeopardy hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have encountered their share of controversy since taking over for the late Alex Trebek.

For her part, Bialik was often accused of gaffes and outright mistakes on the show and described by angrier fans as being responsible for some of its worst episodes.

Sadly, this seems to have caused the former Jeopardy host a serious amount of emotional strain, as evidenced by her near-complete isolation after leaving the show. Jennings has been accused by many (and defended in very strong terms by others) of being a scab for not leaving the show in solidarity with the strikes.

However, it seems that Jeopardy fans are going to have to get used to seeing more of Ken Jennings and less of Mayim Bialik.

