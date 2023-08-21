Mayim Bialik Loses Job, Ken Jenning Takes Full Control of ‘Jeopardy’

Mayim Bialik is out, and Ken Jennings is in at Jeopardy. It’s as simple as that.

Since the untimely 2020 death of longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebek after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, things have not quite been the same for the long-running, beloved quiz show. Months of guest hosts like Aaron Rodgers, LeVar Burton, and Katie Couric, all of whom were assumed by fans to essentially be auditioning for the host position, eventually led to producer Mike Richards taking over.

Mike Richards almost immediately stepped down among allegations of improper behavior, controversial podcast remarks, and general outrage from the fans.

Since then, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have shared co-hosting duties on the regular show while somewhat evenly dividing jobs between the various spin-offs and tournament episodes.

However, now it seems that the Big Bang Theory star has been completely replaced.

Related: ‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Rebooted With New Host, First Look Photos Emerge

‘Celebrity Jeopardy’

Until recently, Mayim Bialik hosted Celebrity Jeopardy, while Ken Jennings handled the Tournament of Champions, the Second Chance Tournament, and the new Jeopardy! Masters.

However, since Mayim Bialik has stepped away from hosting duties in solidarity with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, it seems that CBS has decided to stop messing about and replaced her with Ken Jennings as the new permanent host of Celebrity Jeopardy (per Deadline).

It is unclear when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will end, and TV and film production will resume in the United States, but it could be a very long time (at least, that’s what some studio heads are allegedly hoping).

When things do go back to normal, it seems very likely that Mayim Bialik could be ousted entirely, and Ken Jennings will be a fully solo Jeopardy host.

‘Jeopardy’ Scabs

Mayim Bialik has been a bizarrely controversial host, with many Jeopardy fans taking heated affronts at her various on-air gaffes and mistakes. In fact, since she stepped away from regular hosting, a number of fans have been calling for the network to get rid of her entirely.

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Angers Fans, Recycles Old Episodes for New Season

In the other corner, Ken Jennings has been taking his own share of flak from fans, some of whom view his continued hosting as scabbing against union action. For his part, Jennings appears to be tired of the accusations and has fired off some choice words to fans recently.

However, he is also the solo host of all Jeopardy shows for the foreseeable future, so Ken Jennings probably feels pretty decent right now.

Do you want Mayim Bialik to come back to Jeopardy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!