Updates Reported on Mayim Bialik’s Exit From ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik was replaced by Ken Jennings earlier this year after the host and actress stepped down from her role on the popular American game show Jeopardy!, and now updates have been reported regarding Bialik’s absence.

After Alex Trebek sadly passed away in November 2020 following a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer, former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik emerged as the joint hosts for the classic American game show.

At first, it was members of the Jeopardy! family, and then Mike Richards. But it would be Jennings and Bialik who would be chosen to finish out Season 38 and co-host Season 39.

Over the many months that they have been on the air, both Jennings and Bialik have faced criticism for their hosting duties. Jennings has been accused of causing a contestant to lose thousands as well as pronouncing historic names wrong, while Bialik has been called out for inconsistent judging. Most recently, though, Jennings has been accused of being a “scab.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes are currently sweeping the United States. In support of the WGA strike action, which commenced before SAG-AFTRA, Mayim Bialik stepped down from her hosting duties on Jeopardy! back in May.

Following her exit from the show, Jennings took over hosting her remaining episodes for Season 39 and has been accused of being a “scab” and unsupportive of the strike action by “crossing the picket line.” In a recent online attack, Jennings fired back at a comment which said the late Alex Trebek wouldn’t be involved in such behavior by referencing that Trebek did do exactly what he has done during the 2007-2008 strikes.

In terms of Bialik, though, her return is not yet confirmed, and now updates have been reported over when fans of Jeopardy! may see the Call Me Kat star back behind the lectern.

“Further complicating matters is the fact that Bialik has acting commitments that she will need to address when everyone returns to work, and she may end up having to choose between taping Jeopardy! and an acting role,” states TVInsider. The report also says that if the writers’ strike is not resolved quickly, it will likely be 2024 until Bialik returns to Jeopardy!

At the moment, these claims are not confirmed, but it does seem likely that Bialik will not return to the game show until the strikes are resolved, considering that is the reason she stepped down in the first place. Bialik, who has a Doctor of Philosophy in neuroscience and hosts the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown”, has not commented on when she will return to Jeopardy!

Season 40 of the show has reportedly started taping, with Ken Jennings leading proceedings. The show garnered immense backlash when executive producer and showrunner Michael Davies revealed that Season 40 would open with a Second Chance tournament on the Alex Trebek Stage using material written prior to the WGA strikes as well as recycled material.

This came after the Tournament of Champions was officially postponed after reports stated that Jeopardy! Productions was planning on using recycled clues. Season 40 will commence on September 11, 2023, with contestants from Season 37 returning for the Second Chance tournament. A Champions Wild Card tournament will follow, where the winners of the second chance game will face the Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy! rounds, and the Daily Double against Season 38 winners.

Alongside their joint hosting duties on the syndicated Jeopardy!, Bialik also hosts Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! National College Championship on primetime, while Jennings just recently finished hosting the Jeopardy! Masters competition which saw James Holzhauer beat the likes of Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider to become champion.

When do you think Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik will return to the show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!