Mayim Bialik Went Into Complete Isolation After Being Replaced on ‘Jeopardy’

Mayim Bialik has left her constantly controversial tenure as a host of the long-running quiz show Jeopardy and been replaced by champion Ken Jennings. According to Bialik herself, she went into complete isolation for weeks, not even speaking to family.

Not long ago, Jeopardy had two co-hosts: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. They alternated hosting duties for the regular show, while Bialik hosted Celebrity Jeopardy and Jennings took charge of the various championships the franchise frequently airs.

However, Mayim Bialik stepped away from hosting duties at Jeopardy in solidarity with striking WGA and SAG-AFTRA members, who are demanding that major studios (represented by the AMPTP) provide better pay and worker protections.

That alone was controversial enough, and a sizable contingent of Jeopardy fans (many of whom it could be argued have not been happy with the show since the death of Alex Trebek) celebrated Mayim Bialik leaving the show. Shortly after that, the show announced that Bialik was being formally replaced by Ken Jennings, making the legendary champion the public face of Keopardy.

According to a YouTube video posted by Mayim Bialik, since being replaced by Ken Jennings on Celebrity Jeopardy, she found herself frustrated and breaking down to the point that she had to take extreme measures.

Bialik says that she voluntarily isolated herself from everyone and everything, which even she describes as “this crazy thing for two weeks that’s sort of inspired by my podcast, sort of its own thing.”

The actress says that she “unplugged completely for two weeks. No cell phone. No computer. No social media. No news. No emails. No phone calls. No talking to friends, my mom- very little of anything.”

While that sounds like an extreme reaction, Mayim Bialik says her post-Jeopardy time has also been dangerously stressful and that she “started dreading the evenings because of all the work I hadn’t accomplished during the day. Sleeping even close to soundly was becoming harder and harder, and my eating habits were becoming shakier by the day.”

That sounds worrisome for anyone, but it seems that her self-imposed isolation has improved her mental well-being to an impressive degree.

Since the death of Alex Trebek in 202o, Jeopardy has become a tumultuous American quiz show institution.

Post-Alex Trebek, the show had a revolving series of guest hosts until producer Mike Richards appointed himself as permanent host, to fan outcry and disappointment. After stepping down, Jennings and Bialik stepped up to the plate, but both have seen their fair share of outrage, with every gaffe or mistake being obsessively monitored.

No wonder she needed some alone time.

Do you want Mayim Bialik to return to Jeopardy?