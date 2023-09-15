New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Called Out by Former Champion, Feud Heats Up

The long-running quiz show Jeopardy has become a hotbed of controversy since the passing of TV icon Alex Trebek, and it seems things are escalating once again. Now, the new host of Celebrity Jeopardy has been publically called out by one of the greatest champions in the show’s history, and it probably will just get uglier from here.

Until recently, Jeopardy had two hosts: legendary champion Ken Jennings and TV actress Mayim Bialik. After decades of Alex Trebek being a familiar presence on audiences’ screens, the search for a new host was a fraught one, involving numerous guest hosts like Star Trek‘s LeVar Burton, professional athlete Aaron Rodgers, and political commentator Anderson Cooper.

Many fans felt betrayed when Jeopardy Productions unexpectedly announced that the new permanent host would be Mike Richards, a producer of the show with little on-screen experience.

The backlash was harsh, and Richards stepped down during allegations of misconduct and offensive statements, lasting only one taping session.

Ken Jennings Takes Over

Things seemed to briefly settle down when Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik stepped in, with the duo alternating hosting duties on the regular version and the actress taking over Celebrity Jeopardy.

Then, the Blossom star stepped away from the podium in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, causing many fans to demand that she not be allowed to return. It seems that the producers of the show (who had already had to have talks with the host) listened, and Bialik has apparently been ousted.

Instead, Ken Jennings is the sole host of Jeopardy for season 40 and also the new permanent host of Celebrity Jeopardy, making him the face of the franchise.

Despite that (or perhaps because of it), Ken Jennings has now been taking a lot of heat.

‘Jeopardy’ Feuds Heat Up

Most recently, Ken Jennings was called out by James Holzhauer, one of the most prominent and highest-winning Jeopardy champions ever.

Ken Jennings recently appeared in a promo for an upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy tournament, which will feature stars like Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd, and Steven Weber competing for a million-dollar charity prize.

Holzhauer took the opportunity to roast the show (and his frequent antagonist, Jennings) by Tweeting a simple and cutting “Cool teaser, but where are the celebrities?”

Cool teaser but where are the celebrities https://t.co/u31LFNFbSz — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) September 14, 2023

The former champion has already heavily criticized Ken Jennings and the show for continuing to produce episodes during the WGA strike; there has been an outcry from fans upset the show will feature recycled old questions and material while writers refuse to work until pay demands and other protections are met.

Jennings has yet to reply to his frequent nemesis.

Do you agree with James Holzhauer about the new Celebrity Jeopardy? Is the show on the decline?