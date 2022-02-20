When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer in November 2020, fans were devastated. The ABC show went through a number of Guest hosts to see who would be the best fit to replace Trebek.

After months of “auditions”, including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton and former Jeopardy! champions such as Buzzy Cohen, the show decided to go with not one, but two hosts — former Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, and Big Bang Theory actress, Mayim Bialik.

Bialik actually landed the job following controversy involving former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richardson, while Jennings is currently hosting two game shows, Jeopardy! and The Chase, alongside other former Jeopardy! winner, James Holzhauer.

The two have very similar senses of humor, which is often seen on The Chase where they are not afraid to call out other’s jokes. Now, Holzhauer is making fun of a fan’s Tweet.

On February 14, a Jeopardy! fan shared a dozen custom Jeopardy! Valentine’s Day cards to Twitter. The puns were all related to Jeopardy! stars Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, Matt Amodio, and more.

Holzhauer reTweeted the Valentine’s Day cards, writing:

This is genuinely horrifying. https://t.co/yqiy8GzoiL — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) February 14, 2022

Jennings saw Holzhauer’s Tweet and within minutes he admitted that he had to do a double take, writing:

Alarmingly, I thought yours said “spreading” and not “spending” at first glance. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 14, 2022

Many other Jeopardy! fans took to Twitter to disagree with Holzhauer, saying the Valentine’s Day cards was a sweet idea and the fan did an excellent job creating them.

Jeopardy! fan Christine took to Twitter to write:

I don't know how I missed this but these cards are great 🙌 — Christine (@_ChrissyM870) February 16, 2022

Additionally, Twitter user Sharon replied to Jennings’ Tweet, writing:

Winning the internet today for sure! #ValentinesDay2022 #JeopardyFans #IBMWatson Valentine’s Anniversary for Ken & Brad. (14 Feb 2011)

And another fan used this opportunity to drag in Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and the recent controversy surrounding her:

At least nobody is calling the Jeopardy round “Single Jeopardy.” Fire her. — bogeygolfdude (@bogeygolfdude) February 15, 2022

If you are not aware, Mayim Bialik has made a very subtle change to Jeopardy! that fans have definitely noticed. If you have not seen the actress host the show, she has been calling the opening round of the game “Single Jeopardy,” as opposed to just “the Jeopardy round,” which is what it was known as when Alex Trebek hosted.

Jeopardy! currently airs on ABC every Monday through Friday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

What did you think of these Valentine’s Day cards? Let us know in the comments below.