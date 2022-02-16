Mayim Bialik Made a Change to ‘Jeopardy!’ And Fans Are Mad

When long-time Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, passed away, the ABC show went through a number of Guest hosts to see who would be the best fit to replace Trebek. After months of “auditions”, the show decided to go with not one, but two hosts — former Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, and actress and author, Mayim Bialik.

The two are currently taking turns hosting Jeopardy!, but Bialik has made a change to the way she announces the opening round of the game, and fans are not having it.

Mayim Bialik has made a very subtle change to Jeopardy! that fans have definitely noticed. If you have not seen the actress host the show, she has been calling the opening round of the game “Single Jeopardy,” as opposed to just “the Jeopardy round,” which is what it was known as when Alex Trebek hosted.

We are not sure exactly when Bialik first used the “Single Jeopardy” phrase, but this change is not going over well with long-time fans.

BuzzerBlog Tweeted out:

There’s no reason hearing Mayim say “Single Jeopardy” should annoy me as much as it does but it makes me irrationally annoyed.

And Sarah, who is a Jeopardy! fan, is asking the ABC show to bring in Jennings as permanent host:

Me every time Mayim Bialik calls the first round of Jeopardy “single Jeopardy.” She’s so irritating as a host, please just get Ken Jennings in there permanently #Jeopardy

Niles took to Twitter to share their frustrations as well, writing:

I’m not trying to be petty but I wish Mayim Bialik would stop referring to the first round of the game as “single Jeopardy.” It’s just the “Jeopardy round”

And Setota H. Tweeted:

my super minor insignificant complaint of the week is how mayim bialik says “single jeopardy” it’s just “jeopardy” and “double jeopardy” luv

These are just a few of the many Tweets from Jeopardy! fans asking Bialik to stop saying “Single Jeopardy” and to go back to referencing it as the “Jeopardy Round,” just as Alex Trebek did and Ken Jennings currently does.

Jeopardy! currently airs on ABC every Monday through Friday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

How do you feel about Mayim Bialik’s change to Jeopardy!? Let us know in the comments below.