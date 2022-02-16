‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Stumped By Popular Disney Parks Question

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 8, 2020, fans of the game show were devastated. The biggest question for viewers and contestants, of course, was who would fill Trebek’s shoes as the new host.

Following months of guest hosts including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, and former champions like Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, Bialik landed the job following controversy involving former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richardson.

Now, Bialik is involved in her own controversy involving the use of the term “Single Jeopardy” to describe the first round of the show — “Double Jeopardy” has long been the name of the second round — but one thing that hasn’t changed is the “Final Jeopardy” category.

Recently, Disney Parks fans were thrilled when “Disney Attractions” was the category for the closing round of the iconic 30-minute game show [full clip below]. The question involved fan-favorite attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida:

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror utilizes technology developed by this company founded in 1853

One contestant answered correctly — The Otis Elevator Company — but the Disney-centric question stumped two competitors, who guessed General Electric and Kodak.

Since Jeopardy! airs on ABC Network, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, it is not uncommon for questions related to both Disney theme parks and Disney movies to show up on the board.

The Walt Disney World website officially describes the Tower of Terror as:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

