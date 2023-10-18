‘Horrible’ Park-Wide Technical Issues Close Down Multiple Disney World Attractions

Multiple Disney World EPCOT attractions closed indefinitely after a mysterious park-wide outage was reported.

Disney World EPCOT Park Experiencing Park-Wide Issues

Something seems to have happened at Disney World as multiple popular attractions closed indefinitely yesterday, with high wait times and larger-than-average crowd levels. The park in question is the EPCOT Disney Park.

EPCOT has numerous big-time attractions that have brought guests worldwide to the park since it opened. Most recently, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened to the general public in May of 2022 and has been a slam-dunk ever since. Other significant rides include Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around the World, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and other passages such as classics like Living with the Land and Test Track.

Yesterday was not good for folks visiting Disney Park hoping to ride on some of the popular rides mentioned above. Some kind of technical issue was reported throughout the park as rides were down, wait times were longer than usual, and crowd levels were higher for a time that was supposed to be the off-season at Walt Disney World (WDW).

The famous and adored Food and Wine Festival is happening inside of EPCOT. EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs from July 27 to November 18, 2023, at Walt Disney World. The festival features dishes from 195 countries across six continents. The 2023 festival includes concerts from artists like Sheila E., Hanson, Orianthi, Phillip Phillips, The Bacon Brothers, and We The Kings.

The event brings in crowds worldwide as guests storm the gates to try a new beverage or delightful food from other nations. But yesterday proved to be a disaster for Disney as multiple attractions went down, crowds were over-bearing, and guests were not too happy with the lack of response from Disney cast members.

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Disney parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Disney Park operations.

A Reddit user by the name of u/SeirraS9 posted to the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page mentioning the following:

Came for F&W fest and was excited to hit Frozen & Remy but it seems they’ve been down for a few hours now. Hoping they get back up, but it seems like Epcot has had a lot of tech issues today. At one point Spaceship Earth was down and Frozen/Remy/Figment were all down at once. I feel bad for the folks that came from out of state/country. We live 2 hours away so it isn’t major for us, but still a bummer. On the other hand! The food so far has been awesome!

The guest mentioned the “bummer” above, as numerous rides and technical issues were reported throughout the park. Other guests agreed and added more context to the situation experienced at EPCOT yesterday. One guest mentioned that EPCOT was a complete “disaster” as”the park seemed more “packed” than usual, which meant longer wait times and higher frustration from Disney guests.

Spaceship Earth, another classic and unique attraction at this Disney theme park, was also down due to these ongoing “technical issues.” This other guest mentioned how they had to wait outside of the France portion of EPCOT, which is part of the World Showcase. Another guest said how EPCOT was “horrible” and how they felt bad for “folks working guest services.”

With Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana opening finally and boasting long wait times, the construction around the new lands coming soon does not help the situation for guests. But exciting and new things are coming soon to the park. Luminous The Symphony of Us will debut on December 5, honoring the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. The upcoming nighttime show promises to bring everyone together with a dazzling display of fireworks, enchanting fountains, mesmerizing lasers, breathtaking lighting effects, and a lineup of beloved Disney songs, including a brand-new and exclusive musical composition.

Coming soon will be the new lands, which will be fully renovated and built for all guests; the World Celebration will connect World Discovery and World Nature. CommuniCore Plaza, an outdoor event space for musical performances, is also coming this year. Walt Disney World Resort will also see the EPCOT World Showcase Lagoon feature a brand-new show.

Did you experience multiple rides being down for the count yesterday at EPCOT? Let Inside The Magic know in the comment section below.