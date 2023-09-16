Theme Park Incident Leaves Guests Fearing for Their Lives, ‘Luckily I Didn’t Get On!’

A brand-new theme park faces multiple issues, including, most recently, some guests left hanging and fearing for their lives aboard a roller coaster in a scary theme park incident.

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Genting SkyWorlds is an exciting amusement park in Resorts World Genting, nestled in the picturesque Genting Highlands of Malaysia. Initially conceived as “20th Century Fox World Malaysia,” this ambitious project was set to be a movie-themed wonderland, brought to life through a licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox. However, the development faced a significant twist during the transitional phase of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Amid these changes, the licensing deal with 20th Century Fox was reevaluated, leading to the park’s renaming as “Genting SkyWorlds” following a settlement between Genting, 20th Century Fox, and The Walt Disney Company. This resolution allowed some of the park’s attractions based on 20th Century Studios and Blue Sky Studios properties to be retained under a licensing arrangement with Disney. Simultaneously, other planned worlds and rides were reimagined and transformed into original concepts, preserving the park’s spirit of innovation and adventure.

Guests Left Fearing for Their Lives on a Roller Coaster Theme Park Incident

Guests aboard the Samba Gliders roller coaster were left unattended and hanging in the air indefinitely in this theme park incident. The guests feared for their lives as there was no warning that the roller coaster would suffer a technical malfunction, leaving them in the air. The ordeal was captured on camera via social media and re-posted on Twitter (now known as X) by Big Ideas MY, which has garnered over 1.3 million views since three days ago.

THIS IS MY WORST NIGHTMARE! 😨 Ada ride dkt Genting Theme Park mengalami technical issue, lepastu ramai yang tersangkut dekat atas tu 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eRN5DnI30a — Big Ideas MY (@BigIdeasMY) September 13, 2023

Using Google Translate, the above tweet, which is written in Malay, the language spoken in Malaysia was translated to English to say the following:

THIS MY WORST NIGHTMARE! There was a ride in Genting Theme Park that had a techinical issue, so many people got stuck near the top.

This place has had many theme park incidents since opening its doors in 2022, just over a year ago. This new theme park will suffer heavy financial losses from lawsuits with Disney and Fox to broken-down attractions.

A Rough History and an Even Rougher Opening

The inception of 20th Century Fox World was officially announced on July 26, 2013, marking a remarkable construction journey that commenced on December 17, 2013, with an estimated investment of approximately RM1 billion, equalling $213,492,800.

This ambitious undertaking formed a pivotal component of a comprehensive ten-year master plan aimed at revitalizing the infrastructure of Resorts World Genting. It heralded the closure of the former Genting Outdoor theme park, shuttered on September 1, 2013, paving the way for the new attraction.

Spanning an impressive 26 acres, the theme park was envisioned to offer an array of approximately 25 exhilarating rides and attractions, drawing inspiration from an extensive collection of beloved films and franchises. These encompassed iconic titles such as Star Wars, Blue Sky Studios’ Ice Age, Rio, and Epic, as well as cinematic gems like Life of Pi, Night at the Museum, Planet of the Apes, and more. The diverse lineup included popular TV series like Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Futurama and notable productions like Titanic, Sons of Anarchy, and Independence Day.

Initially slated for a grand debut in 2016, the eagerly anticipated opening of the park faced a series of setbacks, pushing it to 2019 and 2022. However, in 2018, Fox Entertainment decided to sever its agreement with Genting, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the project’s future. Undeterred, Genting Group remained committed to realizing the park’s potential, though the opening date remained in flux as operators explored alternative strategies, including the possibility of rebranding.

Ultimately, after enduring a series of delays and deliberations, the theme park saw its soft opening on February 8, 2022. This marked a significant milestone in the park’s journey, offering guests a glimpse of the captivating experiences that awaited them within its enchanting confines.

Other theme parks like Icon Park, Cedar Point, Action Park, Grona Lund in Sweden, Luna Park in Australia, Alton Towers in the UK, Six Flags Great America, and Busch Gardens have all suffered some type of amusement park injuries, coaster accident, amusement park accident, or ride malfunction caused by an undertrained ride operator or some type of other reason. Theme park accidents happen, so it’s best always to be alert when visiting your favorite places on Earth. Riders like you should always remain vigilant and ready for anything. A roller coaster accident should always be taken with severity.