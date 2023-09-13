Universal Studios Haunted, Ghost Sighting Allegedly Captured

This year, the scare zones unveiled for Halloween Horror Nights will all be connected by a central storyline featuring Dr. Oddfellow. Here’s the lineup of the scare zones announced:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Ghost Sighting During HHN?

A user on social media is reporting that they allegedly captured a ghost on camera while spending their time in the park during Halloween Horror Nights. The guest caught and uploaded the photo to social media a few days ago. The person appeared to have attended the Universal Studios event this past weekend.

Hey @HorrorNightsORL I think we caught a ghost in picture. #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/mCVKduNBQd — Forever Freaks Of Halloween Horror Nights (@Freaks_HHN) September 11, 2023

The comment section was quick to poke fun at the alleged ghost sighting, while others were genuinely invested in the story given by the Universal guest. The guest is sticking to their level of the alleged ghost sighting being 100% authentic. It could be said that this is a prank pulled by the individual who posted the photo, or it might have been a guest who walked by the camera. Others are speculating that it could be edited. What do you think? Is this a real ghost captured in the photo? Let us know in the comment section below.

