Rachel Zegler Says ‘Snow White’ May Not Come Out in Viral Clip, Blames “Track Record”

The outspoken actress Rachel Zegler is going viral again in a older clip where she discusses her upcoming ‘Snow White’ remake.

Starting nearly a decade ago, The Walt Disney Company embarked on a mission to remake all of its classic animated films, giving them a live-action spin. We’ve seen countless classic Disney films get remade, some with stunning visual effects and upgrades, like The Lion King (2019), The Jungle Book (2016), and Cinderella (2015), to name a few. Peter Pan & Wendy, the most recent “live-action” adaptation released earlier this year on Disney+. Disney also attempted to capitalize on its classic Haunted Mansion attraction for the second time with 2023’s Haunted Mansion.

The quality and popularity of each of these films vary significantly, but none have been as controversial as Disney’s upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

First announced several years ago, Disney’s reimagining of the classic animated fairytale will star big Hollywood names like Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Fans were instantly excited about the thought of a new spin on such a legendary Disney classic, but this excitement has wavered over the years, mostly due to the backlash that the film’s lead is currently facing.

Rachel Zegler, who portrays Snow White in the upcoming film, made a name for herself with films like West Side Story (2021), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and will star in this year’s expansion of the Hunger Games franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. However, Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White, more specifically her opinions on the classic animated film, has garnered severe backlash, with many calling her out for her alleged dismissive tone. Zegler has been on record saying that the love story is not important to the new Snow White film and that the prince’s scenes, who is portrayed by, may be cut entirely.

Zegler has made it clear that she thinks the original character of Snow White was a helpless damsel in distress who was only able to be rescued by a prince. While this trope is true for certain Disney films, to many people, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was all about Snow White’s journey. This fact is only proven further by the fact that the prince has about five minutes of screen time in the original movie.

Couple this with the backlash Disney received for allegedly removing dwarfs from the actual movie out of “inclusivity,” and a firestorm of controversy was inevitable.

A video from the 2022 Grammys is going viral on places such as TikTok due to the actress’s comments about Disney’s upcoming Snow White film. Zegler has maintained a rather snarky and sarcastic tone in interviews about the upcoming film, which is present in the viral clip. We’re all for actors having fun promoting their films, and while this just may be a case of people misreading the actress’s tone, the interviews certainly do not give us high hopes for the final product.

You can check out the video clip down below:

Zegler seems aware of her “track record” in the clip, which has only worsened since then, with online discourse surrounding the film at an all-time high. Zegler claims that the movie is “coming to theaters wherever it comes to theaters,” but due to her track record, “who knows.”

Snow White is slated for a 2024 release, though the specific date is yet to be revealed. We’re incredibly excited to see how Disney breathes new life into such an iconic and legendary film.

Are you excited? What’s your favorite animated Disney movie?