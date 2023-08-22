“Ash” and “Dirt” Rain Down on Guests During Disney World Fireworks

Guests were allegedly covered in “ash” and “dirt” during a recent fireworks display at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT.

Fireworks have been a Walt Disney World staple ever since Magic Kingdom opened in 1971. What started as a revamped version of Fantasy in the Sky – the long-time fireworks display at Disneyland Resort – has evolved into over 50 years of magical nighttime spectaculars.

Today, nightly fireworks displays are held at three of the four parks at Walt Disney World Resort. While Magic Kingdom hosts Happily Ever After (or Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party), Hollywood Studios combines both fireworks and projections for Wonderful World of Animation, and EPCOT is home to EPCOT Forever.

The latter currently serves as a placeholder until EPCOT introduces its new nighttime spectacular later this year. In the meantime, EPCOT Forever celebrates the “past, present, and future of EPCOT” with a medley of songs from both current and extinct attractions.

Witness the wonder as the story of EPCOT and its next incredible chapter come to life in this nighttime spectacular. Behold the single “spark of imagination” that started it all. Watch it grow, evolve and transform into a nighttime extravaganza that stirs the senses and captures all you love about EPCOT and all that’s to come––with dazzling fireworks and stunning laser effects set to tunes that have become theme park favorites.

Guests gather around World Showcase Lagoon each evening to witness the show. However, some guests recently got more than they bargained for during one performance.

“Me and my family were at EPCOT today and saw the new firework display,” one guest claims on Reddit under the name Superpug22. “However, the entire time, ash, dirt, and I think [sulfur] were constantly raining down and hitting people.”

While some degree of fallout is common from fireworks displays, this seems to be an extreme exception. “There were kids [crying] and a lady whose eye got hurt,” they added. “Me and my [family’s] belongings and skin are covered in orange spots with wipes, body wash, and water barely doing anything.”

As one user pointed out, Guest Services is your go-to in this kind of situation. “I’m not sure what they’ll do for you,” saidFLRAdvocate, “but they will notify the pyrotech team and they can help by providing guidance as to how to deal with the stains and any damage you suffered.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of guests being hit by debris during a Disney fireworks show. A guest was previously hit on the head by burning ashes during a showing of EPCOT Forever’s fireworks predecessor, Harmonious. Fortunately, they were wearing a hat, which took the brunt of the heat. “I didn’t know how bad the ash was and the entire top of the hat has red spots on it,” they said. “I’m not sure if it’s burned or that’s ash I can get off with a Tide Stick, but I’m pretty bummed.”

