Disney Guest’s Hat Burned by Falling Fireworks

Fireworks are a quintessential part of the Walt Disney World Resort experience. From Wishes to Happily Ever After, Illuminations to Disney Enchantment… each nighttime spectacular creates irreplaceable magic.

Each night, the skies above World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT are illuminated with Harmonious, a celebration of the magic inside all of us. This glittering show was created especially for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary!

While Disney Parks fans are split on the show with its large, obtrusive barges, it regularly draws crowds. Unfortunately, a recent performance put those Guests in danger.

Reddit user u/vapeboy1996 watched Harmonious on their final night at Walt Disney World Resort when burning ash hit their brand-new Disney hat.

“I didn’t know how bad the ash was and the entire top of the hat has red spots on it. I’m not sure if it’s burned or that’s ash I can get off with a tide stick but I’m pretty bummed,” they wrote.

Thankfully, the hat took the brunt of the ash, and the Guest wasn’t injured in the incident.

More on Harmonious

EPCOT’s current fireworks show was created especially for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary. From Disney:

Experience this nighttime spectacular and discover how Disney music and stories have the power to bring people together. Watch the World Come Together