“Fireworks Are Going Bye Bye,” Fans Mourn a Disney Park Tradition

Fireworks have been a Disney Park tradition since 1958 – but some fear that their time may be numbered.

Three years after Walt Disney opened the world’s first Disney Park, Fantasy in the Sky made its debut at Disneyland Resort. From 1958 to 1996, the fireworks show established itself as a revered Disney tradition, with Guests staying in the Parks even later than usual in order to catch the nightly pyrotechnics display.

Today, Disney fireworks are as much a part of the Disney experience as “it’s a small world” or Mickey Mouse balloons. As of January 2023, Disneyland has played host to Wondrous Journeys – a show inspired by Disney100, AKA the 100-year anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Acting as a tribute to Disney animation, this features characters and music from all 61 movies released by the studio over the last century, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Moana (2016), Frozen (2013), Peter Pan (1953), and other Disney classics.

What truly sets it apart from its predecessors, however, is its heavy use of projection mapping. Characters, scenes, and montages are projected along Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world,” and Rivers of America. In fact, on some nights, this is all Guests can see; fireworks currently only occur on select nights.

Some Guests have taken this as the beginning of the end for Disney fireworks. In a recent Reddit post, user GlitchyReal shared their fears that Disney is “significantly scaling back pyrotechnics and firework shows and replacing them with projections, lasers, and drones.”

Other fans chipped in to corroborate these fears, with one user pointing out Disney is currently on a major cost-cutting mission. “Pyro is a lot of money even as waste if it doesn’t get used because of weather cancellations or other,” said Edwr849. For context, it’s estimated that a single fireworks show at Magic Kingdom – where the nightly show is currently Happily Ever After – costs Walt Disney World between $40,000 and $50,000.

Another user also highlighted the increasing use of drone technology in nighttime shows at Disneyland Paris as a sign of what’s to come at other Disney Parks. “Disneyland Paris started using drones,” wrote MeMissChanandlerBong. “People are starting to care more about the environment now, and with the fire during Fantasmic and how often the fireworks have to be canceled, it makes perfect sense.”

Disneyland Paris currently runs Disney Dreams! as its nighttime spectacular. This does indeed combine drones and pyrotechnics, with a heavier focus on the former. Considering how positively this has been received by Guests – and the fact that it’s likely more cost-effective than fireworks – it does seem possible that its success could inspire similar shifts at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Or, in the words of Lurker-DaySaint, that “Fireworks are going bye bye.”

But fans aren’t letting go of their Disney fireworks that easily. The general consensus seems to be very pro-fireworks. As user idkidc9876 pointed out, “Lots of people out there hold the fireworks shows close to their hearts.”

Fireworks aren’t at risk of disappearing from Disney Parks overnight. However, it does seem like Disney is slowly but surely shifting away from nightly pyrotechnics. The real question is ‘when,’ not ‘if.’

Would you be upset if Disney shifted from fireworks to drone displays? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!