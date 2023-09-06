Disney World Accident Captured During Popular Halloween Event

Over at Disney World, Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is in full throttle, which means some accidents are bound to happen. One such accident happened to a popular character and was captured on video. Oof!

Disney World – Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an annual special-ticketed event at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Magic Kingdom park is transformed into a Halloween wonderland with a unique and family-friendly spooky atmosphere during this event. For 2023, the event is held on select nights from August 11 through October 31.

Guests who attend the party can enjoy various entertainment offerings, such as special Halloween-themed parades, fireworks displays, and stage shows. Many of the park’s attractions also operate during the event, often with shorter wait times due to the limited number of partygoers.

Headless Horseman Accident Captured on Video

A person on social media captured the moment the famous Headless Horseman took a rather scary fall sometime last week.

In the video, you can see the character make their rounds as per usual, which takes place right before the actual Boo to You parade occurs at select times throughout the event’s evening. Without any natural cause, the character and the horse tumble, falling off the horse and onto the ground while the horse gets back up and trots along. Neither the horse nor the surface appears to have been injured by the fall, but it still is pretty sad to see something like this occur in front of families and children who might have had the Disney magic ruined a little bit.

But these types of incidents are standard and do happen from time to time throughout theme parks.

One of the highlights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the opportunity for kids and adults to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the park. Disney characters also appear in their Halloween costumes for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

